IntentKey Connected TV (CTV) Attribution Gives Brands the Ability to Measure the Effectiveness of their TV Campaigns

Marketers have always viewed TV as a critical component to their branding efforts, but until now there hasn’t been a way to measure its effectiveness. Inuvo now offers CTV attribution for clients. This capability means marketers will be able to understand how their audiences, who were targeted on CTV subsequently engage in other digital activities leading into conversion. For the first time, marketers can not only use the power of the IntentKey’s AI engine to automatically adapt CTV campaigns so as to target their highest value audiences, but also recognize the path to conversion associated with that audience throughout the marketing funnel.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by IntentKey artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, today announces the production launch of a new feature which provides marketers with the ability to understand the effectiveness of their Connected TV (CTV) campaigns.

In client tests, Inuvo has found CTV to have a comparable conversion rate to other digital marketing tactics being used within the IntentKey, which suggests the IntentKey’s artificial intelligence technology works as well for CTV as it does for display and video advertising where client results have been outstanding.

Tristan Cameron, VP of Sales and Account Management noted, “This is another game changing IntentKey capability, which will allow advertisers to move from effectively guessing how well their CTV campaigns are performing to actually being able to quantify the results of their CTV advertising purchases with third party validated attribution.”

Initial at scale testing of this feature began within the insurance vertical where client goals exceeded 40%. With such strong performance, Inuvo is exploring expansion into healthcare and financial service verticals.

About the IntentKey

Inuvo’s IntentKey is a patented, machine-learning technology designed to mirror the manner in which the human brain instantly associates ideas, emotions, places, people, and objects. It creates an accurate, high-definition picture of consumer intent and sentiment related to a particular topic or item. Inuvo harnesses the power of the IntentKey to discover and reach high volumes of incremental in-market and relevant audiences that are hidden from typical marketing approaches. The IntentKey enables pinpoint media execution reaching consumers throughout the purchasing funnel all the way to conversion.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer-oriented product & brand messaging strategies online based on powerful, anonymous and proprietary consumer intent data for agencies, advertisers and partners. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

