Workday Talent Marketplace Delivers Skills-based Talent Matching to Drive Greater Agility

PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources , today announced the availability of Workday Talent Marketplace , a talent mobility solution that enables employers to connect their people with targeted opportunities for greater organizational agility. Workday Talent Marketplace helps companies foster employee development and better allocate talent to meet evolving business needs—all greatly improving how work gets done.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the nature of work and the way businesses operate overnight. To stay competitive in this dynamic environment, organizations have had to accelerate adoption of emerging talent strategies—with more agile organizational structures, greater internal mobility, and gig and project work. Market uncertainty has also impacted employee expectations and needs, prompting workers to reevaluate whether they have the skills and capabilities that will position them for future success.

Workday created its talent marketplace to help customers navigate this changing world of work, enabling them to more effectively redeploy, reskill, and upskill employees to support the business as new needs arise. Equally important, Workday Talent Marketplace helps employers connect their employees with the targeted development and growth opportunities they seek to further their career goals—ultimately helping to improve engagement and retention.

Additionally, with Workday Talent Marketplace, customers are able to: