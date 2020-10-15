Workday Talent Marketplace Delivers Skills-based Talent Matching to Drive Greater Agility
Machine Learning-Powered Skills Technology Connects People With Relevant Work and Growth Opportunities; Helps Organizations Optimize Talent to Quickly Adapt to Changing Business Needs
PLEASANTON, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud
applications for finance and human resources, today announced the availability of Workday Talent Marketplace, a talent mobility solution that
enables employers to connect their people with targeted opportunities for greater organizational agility. Workday Talent Marketplace helps companies foster employee development and better allocate
talent to meet evolving business needs—all greatly improving how work gets done.
The COVID-19 pandemic changed the nature of work and the way businesses operate overnight. To stay competitive in this dynamic environment, organizations have had to accelerate adoption of emerging talent strategies—with more agile organizational structures, greater internal mobility, and gig and project work. Market uncertainty has also impacted employee expectations and needs, prompting workers to reevaluate whether they have the skills and capabilities that will position them for future success.
Workday created its talent marketplace to help customers navigate this changing world of work, enabling them to more effectively redeploy, reskill, and upskill employees to support the business as new needs arise. Equally important, Workday Talent Marketplace helps employers connect their employees with the targeted development and growth opportunities they seek to further their career goals—ultimately helping to improve engagement and retention.
Additionally, with Workday Talent Marketplace, customers are able to:
-
Make Skill-based Connections Between People and Opportunity. Workday Talent Marketplace leverages Workday’s machine learning-powered skills cloud to match people to opportunities by comparing their skills and
interests against the organization’s full-time, project, and gig work skill requirements. The skills cloud can provide a full view of the skills workers have by inferring and verifying
skills—derived from Workday HCM data—to create a comprehensive and unique skills signature for each worker. It has the ability to review data in an employee’s profile to predict skills that
person may have, even if they have not explicitly entered that information. By understanding how well matched a person’s skills are for a particular role, and where employees may need
additional learning or development, organizations can drive more intelligent talent matching and opportunity creation.
0 Kommentare