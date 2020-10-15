Top 20 Pharma Becomes the First Life Sciences Company to Automate Medical Literature Safety Monitoring

Miami (ots/PRNewswire) - Global healthcare leader goes live with ArisGlobal's

Determined to find a way to ensure timely discovery of adverse event data withinmedical and scientific literature, the rapidly growing company provided keyinsight in ArisGlobal's development of LifeSphere LitPro. The successfulcollaboration enables them to improve patient safety by delivering efficiency,quality, and compliance throughout the literature review process. As one of thepharmaceutical industry's most progressive companies, they have also partneredwith ArisGlobal to become an early adopter of LifeSphere MultiVigilance,(https://arisglobal.com/products/lifesphere-multivigilance/) the industry'sfirst automated drug safety system, in addition to leveraging the LifeSphereClinical and LifeSphere Medical Affairs application suites.For ArisGlobal's President and CEO, Sankesh Abbhi, the implementation ofLifeSphere LitPro represents a significant moment for the industry as a whole."This is key a milestone for the entire pharmacovigilance discipline and servesas further proof that automation can create immediate and meaningful impact. Thelaunch of LifeSphere LitPro directly affects a company's ability to be moreaccurate and efficient -- it is a major development that changes literaturemonitoring for the better."To learn more about LitPro, visit:https://www.arisglobal.com/products/lifesphere-litpro/About ArisGlobalArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciencescompanies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-enddrug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietaryNava® cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drugdevelopment lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspectivethat spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere® is a unified platform that boostsefficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers totalcost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe,India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn andTwitter.Additional InformationConnect with ArisGlobal on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/aris-globalFollow @Aris_Global on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/aris_globalLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197653/ArisGlobal_Logo.jpgAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/119824/4735126OTS: ArisGlobal