 

Top 20 Pharma Becomes the First Life Sciences Company to Automate Medical Literature Safety Monitoring

15.10.2020   
Miami (ots/PRNewswire) - Global healthcare leader goes live with ArisGlobal's
LifeSphere® LitPro to improve efficiency, quality and compliance across the
medical literature monitoring process with intelligent automation

One of the leading global pharmaceutical companies has become the first to go
live with ArisGlobal's LifeSphere® LitPro
(https://arisglobal.com/products/lifesphere-litpro/) , the life sciences
industry's only fully automated medical literature monitoring solution. The
groundbreaking announcement was made today by ArisGlobal, a leading provider of
a software platfom that automates product development functions for over 300
global life sciences companies. For years, medical literature monitoring has
been a manual, time-consuming process. It meant searching through extensive
scientific and medical journals page by page to identify adverse event data
associated with a company's products. With LifeSphere LitPro, research-driven
organizations will be able to automate this function and dramatically increase
efficiency.

Determined to find a way to ensure timely discovery of adverse event data within
medical and scientific literature, the rapidly growing company provided key
insight in ArisGlobal's development of LifeSphere LitPro. The successful
collaboration enables them to improve patient safety by delivering efficiency,
quality, and compliance throughout the literature review process. As one of the
pharmaceutical industry's most progressive companies, they have also partnered
with ArisGlobal to become an early adopter of LifeSphere MultiVigilance,
(https://arisglobal.com/products/lifesphere-multivigilance/) the industry's
first automated drug safety system, in addition to leveraging the LifeSphere
Clinical and LifeSphere Medical Affairs application suites.

For ArisGlobal's President and CEO, Sankesh Abbhi, the implementation of
LifeSphere LitPro represents a significant moment for the industry as a whole.

"This is key a milestone for the entire pharmacovigilance discipline and serves
as further proof that automation can create immediate and meaningful impact. The
launch of LifeSphere LitPro directly affects a company's ability to be more
accurate and efficient -- it is a major development that changes literature
monitoring for the better."

To learn more about LitPro, visit:
https://www.arisglobal.com/products/lifesphere-litpro/

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is transforming the way today's most successful Life Sciences
companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Our end-to-end
drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary
Nava® cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug
development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective
that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere® is a unified platform that boosts
efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total
cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.

Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe,
India, Japan and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and
Twitter.

Additional Information

Connect with ArisGlobal on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/aris-global

Follow @Aris_Global on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/aris_global

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197653/ArisGlobal_Logo.jpg

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/119824/4735126
OTS: ArisGlobal


