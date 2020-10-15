 

ServiceNow Revolutionizes Operations by Connecting IoT Data to Digital Workflows

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 15:00  |  20   |   |   

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, today introduced Connected Operations, a powerful new solution that bridges IoT data with ServiceNow digital workflows so enterprises can monitor and manage critical infrastructure, get faster return on their IoT investments, and pursue new business models. With IoT technologies on track to connect 50 billion smart devices this year, IoT data can be transformative, but only if businesses use the data effectively. By bringing IoT data directly into the Now Platform, organizations can view the health and history of assets in near real time across multiple locations in a single platform, giving them valuable insights, improving customer satisfaction, and enabling new revenue streams.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005241/en/

ServiceNow Connected Operations (Graphic: Business Wire)

ServiceNow Connected Operations (Graphic: Business Wire)

Digitization continues to transform industries, and organizations must introduce new business models to survive. ServiceNow Connected Operations enables businesses to transform operations, rapidly respond to data and insights, and evolve to a new product-as-as-service model. Any issues that arise automatically trigger an operations incident so that teams can act and triage and resolve issues quickly with Customer Service Management and Field Service Management workflows. This eliminates tedious maintenance coordination across cross-functional teams and reduces the chance for an issue to impact the company or its customers. With IoT and operational workflows on a single platform, companies can transform the customer experience and enhance customer satisfaction by enabling new business models.

“IoT offers massive potential for enterprises to transform operations, respond to insights in near real time, and evolve to a product-as-as-service model,” said Jonathan Sparks, vice president of IoT and operations products at ServiceNow. “To date, IoT data often have been stuck in siloed systems. With Connected Operations, companies now can realize the full value of IoT data, action these insights to solve issues before customers even know they’ve happened, and unlock new levels of productivity and growth.”

Seite 1 von 3
ServiceNow Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Veolia Successfully Returns to the Hybrid Bond Market
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
CuriosityStream, the First Streaming Media Company Devoted to Factual Entertainment, Lists on the ...
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Pricing of Notes Offering
Pinterest to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
ServiceNow Becomes the Official Workflow Partner of the NBA and WNBA
09.10.20
ServiceNow Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Service Management Tools for Seventh Consecutive Year
07.10.20
ServiceNow to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 28
07.10.20
ServiceNow Unveils “The Work Survey,” A Comprehensive Global View of COVID-19’s Impact on Work and the Opportunities Ahead for Business and Workforce Innovation
06.10.20
ServiceNow Workplace Service Delivery Modernizes the Employee Workplace Experience for a New Era of Distributed Work
05.10.20
ServiceNow Named a Leader in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Low-Code Application Platforms
29.09.20
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
22.09.20
ServiceNow Delivers New Native Workflows in Microsoft Teams to Power the Future of Work
16.09.20
ServiceNow Delivers New Levels of Business Agility and Resilience for the COVID Economy

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.10.19
5
ServiceNow