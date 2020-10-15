ServiceNow Revolutionizes Operations by Connecting IoT Data to Digital Workflows

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, today introduced Connected Operations, a powerful new solution that bridges IoT data with ServiceNow digital workflows so enterprises can monitor and manage critical infrastructure, get faster return on their IoT investments, and pursue new business models. With IoT technologies on track to connect 50 billion smart devices this year, IoT data can be transformative, but only if businesses use the data effectively. By bringing IoT data directly into the Now Platform, organizations can view the health and history of assets in near real time across multiple locations in a single platform, giving them valuable insights, improving customer satisfaction, and enabling new revenue streams.

