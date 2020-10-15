ServiceNow Revolutionizes Operations by Connecting IoT Data to Digital Workflows
ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company that makes work, work better for people, today introduced Connected Operations, a powerful new solution that bridges IoT data with ServiceNow digital workflows so enterprises can monitor and manage critical infrastructure, get faster return on their IoT investments, and pursue new business models. With IoT technologies on track to connect 50 billion smart devices this year, IoT data can be transformative, but only if businesses use the data effectively. By bringing IoT data directly into the Now Platform, organizations can view the health and history of assets in near real time across multiple locations in a single platform, giving them valuable insights, improving customer satisfaction, and enabling new revenue streams.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005241/en/
ServiceNow Connected Operations (Graphic: Business Wire)
Digitization continues to transform industries, and organizations must introduce new business models to survive. ServiceNow Connected Operations enables businesses to transform operations, rapidly respond to data and insights, and evolve to a new product-as-as-service model. Any issues that arise automatically trigger an operations incident so that teams can act and triage and resolve issues quickly with Customer Service Management and Field Service Management workflows. This eliminates tedious maintenance coordination across cross-functional teams and reduces the chance for an issue to impact the company or its customers. With IoT and operational workflows on a single platform, companies can transform the customer experience and enhance customer satisfaction by enabling new business models.
“IoT offers massive potential for enterprises to transform operations, respond to insights in near real time, and evolve to a product-as-as-service model,” said Jonathan Sparks, vice president of IoT and operations products at ServiceNow. “To date, IoT data often have been stuck in siloed systems. With Connected Operations, companies now can realize the full value of IoT data, action these insights to solve issues before customers even know they’ve happened, and unlock new levels of productivity and growth.”
0 Kommentare