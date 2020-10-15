 

Rent-A-Center, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call and Webcast

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 15:00  |  23   |   |   

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ/NGS:RCII) today announced it will host a conference call on Thursday, October 29th, 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss third quarter results scheduled to be released following the market’s close on October 28th. Residents of the United States and Canada can listen to the call by dialing (800) 399-0012. International participants can access the call by dialing (404) 665-9632. Live webcast of the conference call and investor presentation will also be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.rentacenter.com. A replay will be available beginning October 29th, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCII) is an industry leading omni-channel lease-to-own provider for the credit constrained customer. The Company focuses on improving the quality of life for its customers by providing access and the opportunity to obtain ownership of high-quality, durable products via small payments over time under a flexible lease-purchase agreement and no long-term debt obligation. Preferred Lease provides virtual and staffed lease-to-own solutions to retail partners in stores and online enabling our partners to grow sales by expanding their customer base utilizing our differentiated offering. The Rent-A-Center Business and Mexico segments provide lease-to-own options on products such as furniture, appliances, consumer electronics, and computers in approximately 2,100 Rent-A-Center stores in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico and on its e-commerce platform, Rentacenter.com. The Franchising segment is a national franchiser of approximately 370 franchise locations. Rent-A-Center is headquartered in Plano, Texas. For additional information about the Company, please visit our website at Rentacenter.com or Investor.rentacenter.com.

Rent-A-Center Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Veolia Successfully Returns to the Hybrid Bond Market
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
CuriosityStream, the First Streaming Media Company Devoted to Factual Entertainment, Lists on the ...
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Pricing of Notes Offering
Pinterest to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
Rent-A-Center, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.29 for the Fourth Quarter of 2020
21.09.20
Rent-A-Center, Inc. Provides Business Update