A Global Travel Industry’s Fast-Growing Accommodation Provider Calls on Five9 to Support International Company Growth

Five9, Inc (NASDAQ: FIVN), a leading provider of the intelligent cloud contact center, announced today that the world’s second largest and fastest-growing accommodation supplier in the travel industry, selected the company to power their multiple contact centers across the globe.

Prior to Five9, the company felt their capability to develop and support the growing demands of their business was constrained by their incumbent solution. Having grown from a start-up which had made multiple acquisitions, the growing accommodation supplier was challenged by the combining of multiple aged technology environments, some of which was approaching end of life.

The company selected Five9 as their intelligent cloud contact center after seeing the Five9 Workflow Automation demo. Five9 demonstrated how the platform could efficiently manage three specific use cases, including booking number confirmation, cancellation, and refunds. As outbound calls represented 30 percent of their contact center operations this proved to be a key differentiator when compared to other CCaaS providers.

In addition to Workflow Automation, Five9 was selected due to:

  • Company’s global presence
  • Capability to integrate with partners, such as Freshdesk
  • Outbound capabilities
  • Reliability

“We are proud to partner and support this accommodation provider as they reach their global growth aspirations,” said Dan Burkland, Five9 President. “More and more businesses across the globe are placing their trust in Five9 to be their contact center business partner.”

About Five9

Five9 is an industry-leading provider of cloud contact center solutions, bringing the power of cloud innovation to more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating more than six billion call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, to engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. Designed to be reliable, secure, compliant, and scalable, the Five9 platform helps contact centers increase productivity, be agile, boost revenue, and create customer trust and loyalty.

For more information, visit www.five9.com.

Engage with us @Five9, LinkedIn, Facebook, Blog, That’s Genius Podcast.

