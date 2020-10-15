 

Janie and Jack Debuts New Collection With Harlem’s Fashion Row and Spotlights Multicultural Fashion Designers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020   

Today, children’s fashion brand Janie and Jack and Harlem’s Fashion Row, a movement to increase diversity in fashion through creating a platform for multicultural designers, debut three capsule collections by Kimberly Goldson, Kristian Lorén and Richfresh. The collaboration, which has been in the works for several months, shares each designer’s unique take on kids’ clothing. Harlem's Fashion Row's mission to discover and showcase rising talent of color aligns seamlessly with Janie and Jack's long-held belief of inviting every family into its brand. And, as part of its ongoing commitment to lift up creative people of color, Janie and Jack donated $25,000 to Harlem's Fashion Row's nonprofit, ICON360.

Janie and Jack x Kristian Loren - A Playful Twist On Classic Styles & Elaborate Fabrications Inspired By Dance

“When I first met Brandice Daniel, founder of Harlem’s Fashion Row, in January, I knew we needed to come together to create something special,” said Shelly Walsh, SVP and General Manager, Janie and Jack. “I am thrilled to share this partnership through a phenomenal collection by three talented multicultural designers. Together, we hope to inspire the next generation to lift each other up, celebrate creativity and individuality, and above all treat everyone with love and respect.”

While the partnership has been in progress for many months, it comes at a pivotal time in the world and the culture of fashion. Now more than ever, the fashion industry must come together to make a change and push for equal representation. And giving designers of color a platform to showcase their inspiring work and stories is a significant part of progressing forward. Janie and Jack is committed to teaching kids about love, kindness, unity and anti-racism. With shared core values, Janie and Jack is proud to collaborate with Harlem’s Fashion Row to bring this collection into the homes of families everywhere.

“As a parent, I wanted to support designers of color by purchasing children's wear for my daughter,” said Brandice Daniel, CEO and Founder of Harlem’s Fashion Row. “I realized that the children's market had very little racial diversity. Partnering 3 Black designers with Janie and Jack is a historic and courageous move led by Shelly Walsh. This partnership has inspired the designers and will hopefully provoke an entire industry to think differently about what it could look like to include more BIPOC designers in their strategy.”

