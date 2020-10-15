Lenovo Launches End-to-End Esports Solutions for Education

Today, Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) announced the launch of the Lenovo Esports Solutions for Education, advisory services to bring custom, end-to-end solutions for K-12 and university esports programs. Committed to building smarter technology to empower students and teachers through transformative education solutions, Lenovo is helping esports level up the intersections of learning and gaming.

The Lenovo Esports Solutions for Education features a comprehensive offering of advisory and support services combined with equipment, software and hardware, including products from the Lenovo Legion and Workstation lines, all backed by education warranty and leasing options. From consultation on schools’ program objectives, planning and installing dedicated esports arenas to helping setup and manage varsity teams for league competition, Lenovo is a trusted resource to advance gaming within educational environments.

Today, students at all levels in the United States are spread across a range of options and activities from in-school to distance learning and hybrid scenarios. The Lenovo Esports Solutions for Education includes the ability for students to join a school gaming network and play from home with matchups and leaderboards to spur competition, as well as network and league management capabilities to maintain and optimize the experience for esports student athletes.

Increasing student engagement, promoting activity and interaction among a diversity of students, and advancing STEM-learning are among the many reasons secondary schools and universities are building and expanding esports programs. For example, a study showed that girls who play video games are three times more likely to pursue careers in STEMi.

The National Association of Collegiate Esports has more than 170 U.S. colleges with varsity esports programs and approximately $16 million per year in scholarships is being offeredii. Tespa, a network of college gamers, notes over 1,350 schools and 40,000 student e-athletes competed in its tournaments for $3.3 million in prizes and scholarshipsiii.

“The response from schools and universities we’ve been working with has been extraordinary,” says Rich Henderson, Director of Global Education Solutions at Lenovo. “For many reasons, education institutions are ready to begin or expand esports programs but need assistance with IT, stakeholders, and scholastic connections to get started. From in-school esports arena design and game management, to helping protect student safety and managing varsity teams, Lenovo has the solutions for educators to adopt or accelerate this growing opportunity for students.”

“Deciding to work with Lenovo has been one of our best decisions from the start,” says Lee Hyde, Director for ResNET, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. “There have been countless times when having the expertise of its teams has saved us time and money while helping us to provide a professional experience for our students and viewers; and pushed us further to our goal of having successful, competitive varsity teams. We look forward to learning more through our relationship as we continue to build our program and impact on our campus.”

The Lenovo Esports Solutions for Education is now available in the United States and Canada, the solution will be introduced to select markets worldwide in 2021. For more information, please go to Lenovo’s website.

