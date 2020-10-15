 

Entravision Communications Corporation Acquires a Majority Stake in Cisneros Interactive, a Leading Digital Advertising Company Serving U.S. and Latin American Markets

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC), a leading global media and marketing technology company, and Cisneros Interactive, a digital advertising company serving over 2,000 brands and agencies each month across the U.S. and Latin America, today announced that Entravision has acquired a majority investment in Cisneros Interactive. This investment deepens and enhances Entravision’s digital product offerings, while positioning the combined platforms to be one of the largest premier digital advertising companies serving the U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Cisneros Interactive has quickly become a leader in innovative digital advertising solutions for the Hispanic market. Cisneros Interactive maintains sales partnerships with some of the world’s leading digital technology companies, including Facebook, Spotify and LinkedIn. In addition, the company offers proprietary technology solutions as well as broad audience reach with its JustMob and Audio.Ad divisions, focusing on mobile video and digital audio respectively across 17 different countries. Cisneros Interactive will be joining forces with Entravision Digital, which provides comprehensive digital solutions including data, creative and programmatic platforms.

“We are pleased to announce our strategic investment in Cisneros Interactive,” said Walter Ulloa, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Entravision. “The media space has quickly evolved to demand more performance-based, transparent and digital-focused solutions, and in order to best service our growing client base we continue to enhance our product portfolio and service offering. This investment aligns with our mission, given the breadth of Cisneros Interactive’s services, the quality of its global partnerships and the sophistication of its sales operations. I am confident our partnership with Cisneros Interactive is just the beginning of a long and productive relationship.”

Adriana Cisneros, CEO of Cisneros, said, “Entravision’s investment is a significant milestone for our company and will accelerate our growth potential by providing operational synergies, new resources and dynamic platforms. Working hand-in-hand, we will elevate our combined businesses to a global arena of premier digital clients, while generating unique and valuable assets for the marketing and ad-tech industries.”

