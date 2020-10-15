Preliminary financial results for 9 months of 2020

In September, the leading tour operator in the Baltic States Novaturas Group operated flights to Tunisia and Cyprus in all markets. Novaturas Group turnover in 2020 September reached EUR 1.5 million and was 93% lower than the same time last year. Cumulative January-September turnover reached EUR 30.3 million and was 78% lower than the corresponding time last year. In September, Novaturas Group served 2.7 thousand clients – 93% less than in the corresponding period last year. During January-September the Company served 44.2 thousand tourists, 81% lower than last year.

"September brought a lot of changes to the tourism sector in all the Baltic states. The Baltic bubble has collapsed and the responsible authorities of all three countries have chosen different scenarios for implementing the regulation of the outbound tourism sector. Latvia has temporarily closed even from its neighbors; the Estonian government has opened charter flights to all the EU countries where the morbidity rate does not exceed twice the European Union average and provided free COVID-19 tests at airports upon return. In Lithuania, the morbidity rate was raised from 16 to 25 cases per 100 thousand population. Different national regulations defined that Estonian travelers in September went on holidays to both Tunisia and Cyprus, people from Latvia could only fly to Tunisia and at the end of September the first planes from Lithuania took off to Cyprus. The need for holidays abroad is growing, the planes to the newly opened destinations are filling up very quickly, therefore we hope to offer travelers more holiday destinations in October”, says Audronė Keinytė, the CEO of Novaturas group.