 

Preliminary financial results for 9 months of 2020

In September, the leading tour operator in the Baltic States Novaturas Group operated flights to Tunisia and Cyprus in all markets. Novaturas Group turnover in 2020 September reached EUR 1.5 million and was 93% lower than the same time last year. Cumulative January-September turnover reached EUR 30.3 million and was 78% lower than the corresponding time last year. In September, Novaturas Group served 2.7 thousand clients – 93% less than in the corresponding period last year. During January-September the Company served 44.2 thousand tourists, 81% lower than last year.

"September brought a lot of changes to the tourism sector in all the Baltic states. The Baltic bubble has collapsed and the responsible authorities of all three countries have chosen different scenarios for implementing the regulation of the outbound tourism sector. Latvia has temporarily closed even from its neighbors; the Estonian government has opened charter flights to all the EU countries where the morbidity rate does not exceed twice the European Union average and provided free COVID-19 tests at airports upon return. In Lithuania, the morbidity rate was raised from 16 to 25 cases per 100 thousand population. Different national regulations defined that Estonian travelers in September went on holidays to both Tunisia and Cyprus, people from Latvia could only fly to Tunisia and at the end of September the first planes from Lithuania took off to Cyprus. The need for holidays abroad is growing, the planes to the newly opened destinations are filling up very quickly, therefore we hope to offer travelers more holiday destinations in October”, says Audronė Keinytė, the CEO of Novaturas group.

According to the Company, people who have not been able to go on holiday this year are willingly planning their summer and winter vacations next year. According to the head of Novaturas group, in October, in all operating markets the Company will not only continue with the scheduled flights but will also pay special attention to the development of recreation in the Baltic States product and the 2021 holiday season abroad. "The European Commission has issued recommendations to apply the same travel regulations within all the Member States, including the calculation of morbidity rates in separate regional units. If these recommendations are accepted by our country's government, we will be able to offer our travelers to start 2021 holiday season in ski resorts”, says A. Keinytė.

About Novaturas Group

AB Novaturas Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

Finance director 
Tomas Staškūnas 
tomas.staskunas@novaturas.lt,
+370 687 10426


