The certification is a key indicator of Comtech’s dedication to Quality Management Systems (“QMS”). The standard is based on a number of quality management principles including a strong customer focus, the motivation and implication of top management, the process approach and continual improvement. To meet ISO standards, a company must demonstrate that its processes are tailored to performance improvement organization-wide. The designation requires re-certification every three years to maintain ISO 9001 status.

October 15, 2020-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure and highly reliable location, public safety, navigation, and communication technologies, announced today that its Location Technologies group, a division of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, has obtained re-certification of its ISO 9001:2015 designation. The ISO 9001 standard certification is used by organizations to demonstrate their ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements and to exhibit continuous improvement.

“This ISO 9001 re-certification is a reflection of Comtech’s commitment to continuous improvement and optimal efficiency,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “Successfully completing the rigorous certification process demonstrates Comtech’s pledge to deliver consistent and effective services to our customers and internally improve operational results.”

The Location Technologies group of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of precise device location, mapping and messaging solutions for public safety, mobile network operators, and enterprise solutions. Sold around the world to mobile network operators, government agencies, and Fortune 100 enterprises, our platforms locate, map, track and message. For more information, visit www.comtechlocation.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets innovative products, systems and services for advanced communications solutions. The Company sells products to a diverse customer base in the global commercial and government communications markets.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

