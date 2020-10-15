Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Announces First ROAMEO Shipment

The first production unit ROAMEO will soon be delivered to a Fortune 500 client that was an early adopter of the RAD’s ground-breaking concept of Autonomous Remote Services. This client received its first SCOT unit in May 2018 and has since deployed additional SCOT and Wally units at several facilities across the U.S.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (‘RAD’) is shipping its first ROAMEO mobile security and concierge robot later this week.

“This is a monumental moment for RAD, our entire team, our investors and supporters,” said Steve Reinharz, founder and president of RAD. “The foundation of our company was built upon delivering what ROAMEO is capable of performing for our clients and end-users, and it thrills us to be delivering on this promise.”

ROAMEO, designed and produced by AITX’s majority owned subsidiary RAD-M, is a mobile robot that is over 6’6” tall and weighs over 700 lbs. According to the company, ROAMEO is designed to autonomously patrol a property or periphery and survey its surroundings, conducting routine patrols, recording and reporting back to the central command center. The AI-analytics and backend systems utilized by ROAMEO are those developed by RAD.

RAD anticipates additional announcements in the coming weeks regarding the delivery of this first production unit ROAMEO and its production capacity in fulfilling its backlog of orders for the robot.

The company may post important information about its subsidiaries RAD-M and RAD on the websites www.radroameo and www.roboticassistancedevices.com and through tweets from RAD/RAD-M President and CEO Steve Reinharz (https://twitter.com/SteveReinharz)

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD and RAD-M companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.roboticassistancedevices.com or follow us on Twitter @RADbotsecurity.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005366/en/