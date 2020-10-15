 

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Announces First ROAMEO Shipment

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (‘RAD’) is shipping its first ROAMEO mobile security and concierge robot later this week.

The first production unit ROAMEO will soon be delivered to a Fortune 500 client that was an early adopter of the RAD’s ground-breaking concept of Autonomous Remote Services. This client received its first SCOT unit in May 2018 and has since deployed additional SCOT and Wally units at several facilities across the U.S.

“This is a monumental moment for RAD, our entire team, our investors and supporters,” said Steve Reinharz, founder and president of RAD. “The foundation of our company was built upon delivering what ROAMEO is capable of performing for our clients and end-users, and it thrills us to be delivering on this promise.”

ROAMEO, designed and produced by AITX’s majority owned subsidiary RAD-M, is a mobile robot that is over 6’6” tall and weighs over 700 lbs. According to the company, ROAMEO is designed to autonomously patrol a property or periphery and survey its surroundings, conducting routine patrols, recording and reporting back to the central command center. The AI-analytics and backend systems utilized by ROAMEO are those developed by RAD.

RAD anticipates additional announcements in the coming weeks regarding the delivery of this first production unit ROAMEO and its production capacity in fulfilling its backlog of orders for the robot.

The company may post important information about its subsidiaries RAD-M and RAD on the websites www.radroameo and www.roboticassistancedevices.com and through tweets from RAD/RAD-M President and CEO Steve Reinharz (https://twitter.com/SteveReinharz)

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD and RAD-M companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services, and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.roboticassistancedevices.com or follow us on Twitter @RADbotsecurity.

