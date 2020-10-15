 

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Screen Media to Bring ‘The Outpost’ Back to Theaters for Special Veterans Day Screenings

Exclusive Screenings in Partnership with Fathom Events of the Never-Before-Seen-Director’s Cut on November 11th and 12th Include Special Introduction by Director Rod Lurie and Veterans Who Participated in the Movie

COS COB, Conn., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced that Screen Media and Millennium Media’s military thriller, The Outpost, a true story based on Jake Tapper’s best-selling non-fiction book, The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor, will return to theaters for special screenings in honor of Veterans Day in partnership with Fathom Events.

The screenings are scheduled for November 11th and 12th on more than 350 screens nationwide. Theaters will screen the never-before-seen Director’s Cut which will be accompanied by a special introduction from filmmaker Rod Lurie and the veterans who participated in the film.

The Outpost quickly shot to #1 on several VOD platforms after its debut on July 3rd, including GooglePlay, Spectrum, Amazon, FandangoNOW and iTunes, and remained in the top spot for three weeks. The Outpost delivered sustained strong performance throughout the summer and resurfaced as #1 on iTunes two weeks ago. The film is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes, with a 92% rating.

In this military thriller, a tiny unit of U.S. soldiers, alone at the remote Combat Outpost Keating, located deep in the valley of three mountains in Afghanistan, battles to defend against an overwhelming force of Taliban fighters in a coordinated attack. The Battle of Kamdesh, as it was known, was the bloodiest American engagement of the Afghan War in 2009 and Bravo Troop 3-61 CAV became one of the most decorated units of the 19-year conflict.

Directed by award-winning filmmaker Rod Lurie (The Contender, The Last Castle) and adapted by Oscar-nominated screenwriting duo Paul Tamasy and Eric Johnson (The Fighter) from Jake Tapper’s best-selling nonfiction book The Outpost: An Untold Story of American Valor, the film stars Scott Eastwood, Caleb Landry Jones, Orlando Bloom, Jack Kesy, Cory Hardrict, Taylor John Smith, Jacob Scipio, and Milo Gibson. Three soldiers who fought at COP Keating appear in the film including Medal of Honor recipient Ty Carter (whom Caleb Landry Jones portrays). The Outpost was produced and financed by Millenium Media with producers Paul Merryman, Paul Tamasy, Marc Frydman, Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, Les Weldon and Yariv Lerner; and executive produced by Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Rob Van Norden, Boaz Davidson, John Kalafatis, Tommy Vlahopoulos, Joanna Kalafatis, Jake Tapper, Eric Johnson and Andrey Georgiev.

