Royalty Pharma Declares Fourth-Quarter 2020 Dividend

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Royalty Pharma plc (Nasdaq: RPRX) has approved the payment of a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $0.15 per class A share.



The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 20, 2020.