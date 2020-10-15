 

The Mouth and Foot Painting Artists Association (MFPA) share a special message on Global Handwashing Day

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 15:14  |  43   |   |   

NEW DELHI, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Global Handwashing day is unique in many ways this year. With the unprecedented situation arising due to the pandemic, hand hygiene has witnessed a significant increase in awareness and practise. However, with the unlock and easing of restrictions, many have relaxed their approach towards preventive hygiene and become a bit complacent about washing hands. The Mouth and Foot Painting Artists Association (MFPA) in collaboration with Savlon Swasth India begins a handwashing movement with #NoHandUnwashed.

NoHandUnwashed_Movement

Hand hygiene is regarded as one of the most important elements to prevent spread of infection. #NoHandUnwashed reiterates the significance and acknowledges that hygiene is non-discriminatory. MFPA, India with Savlon Swasth India Mission, celebrates this year's global theme of hand hygiene for all in a unique and inspiring collaboration.

Ms. Swapna Augustine, a celebrated foot artist of MFPA, India presents a thought-provoking perspective to unveil the #NoHandUnwashed movement. As the protagonist, Ms. Augustine delivers a powerful and inspiring message. Being differently abled doesn't constraint an artist from practicing good hand-hygiene and a glimpse through her everyday life reinforces the same. The film evokes an emotional response to the simple appeal to imbibe and make washing hands a habit.

Watch the film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rl5Nb3wcgVU&feature=youtu.be

This partnership is a step forward in reiterating the culture of hand hygiene for a healthier nation and augments the core belief of Savlon Swasth India Mission to continue encouraging behavioural change towards washing hands. 10 celebrated mouth and foot artists across India are creating their unique interpretation of the #NoHandUnwashed movement and this will be showcased on social platforms beginning the 15th of October. Savlon Swasth India is supporting the artists' collective and also contributing towards MFPA, India's artist training foundation with resources.

Speaking on this unique approach to encourage the habit of washing hands, Mr. Bobby Thomas, Country head of MFPA, India said, "This is a first and we are happy that we have collaborated with a committed programme like Savlon Swasth India Mission to share a different perspective this Global Handwashing Day. MFPA community of artists are united with the rest of the world in this fight against the pandemic and encourage everyone to make washing hands an irreplaceable habit. This beautifully expressed film, underlines the importance of washing hands for all."

Sameer Satpathy, Divisional Chief Executive, Personal Care Products Business, ITC Limited, added, "The artists at MFPA are incredibly talented and this collaboration strengthens Savlon Swasth India's mission to educate, encourage and inspire behavioural change towards washing hands. Be it creating the globally recognised Healthy hands chalk sticks to encourage a habit of washing hands in children or introducing the first ever Braille enabled packs to ensure ease of access, Savlon Swasth India is committed to building an equitable world. #NoHandUnwashed continues this inclusive and supportive journey to make hand hygiene a priority for all."

Mouth& Foot Artists Association (MFPA)

The MFPA is an International Association of disabled artists, who due to a disability to their hands, create art with their mouth or feet. With over 800 artists across 74 countries, the Association serves as a platform to provide its members a unique opportunity to earn an independent, honest and secure livelihood through the sale of their artwork. For more information you can visit https://imfpa.org/

Savlon Swasth India Mission:

The Savlon Swasth India Mission programme by ITC has been a front runner in driving behavioural change towards handwashing and hygiene since its inception in 2016.  It has reached over 15,000 schools in 82 cities and nearly 5.6 million children with its innovative outreach. The ongoing program has delivered measurable success in effectiveness to help inculcate hand hygiene habits in primary school children. With innovation in design and communication at its core, ITC Savlon has initiated numerous initiatives over the years like the Savlon Healthy Hands Chalk Sticks and Savlon ID Guard to educate and encourage hand hygiene.

Press Contact:
Saheli Chatterjee
ITC Limited
Saheli.chatterjee@itc.in
+91-9163323848

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1313460/NoHandUnwashed_Movement.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1313461/Savlon_MFPA_Logo.jpg

Savlon_MFPA_Logo


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DJI Unveils First Integrated Lidar Drone Solution And A Powerful Full-Frame Camera Payload For ...
China's chipmaking giant SMIC's N+1 process makes tape-out breakthrough
Nintex Completes Acquisition of K2 Software, Inc.
Stena RoRo enlarging and modernizing RoPax vessels Stena Lagan and Stena Mersey with 36-meter ...
Global IPO activity rebounds sharply hitting historic highs in Q3 2020
BioInvent and Transgene to present data on oncolytic virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Consumer Electronics and Automotive Sectors to Push Adoption Potential for Electrically Conductive ...
Smart Eye receives two additional design wins from Korean OEM
Harrington Discovery Institute Announces Award Recipients in New UK Rare Disease Program
New Data for Zepzelca (lurbinectedin) to be Presented at IASLC 2020 North America Conference on ...
Titel
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
IBM Enters Esports Arena with Activision Blizzard in New Multi-Year Deal as the Presenting Partner ...
CStone Announces Completion of $200 million Share Sale to Pfizer
The Digital Green Carpet Is Now Live
PwC: Blockchain technologies could boost the global economy US$1.76 trillion by 2030 through raising ...
New Venture Capital Firm +VC Launched By Veteran Investors Hasan Haider and Sharif El-Badawi
Infosys Completes Acquisition of Product Design and Development Firm, Kaleidoscope Innovation
United Arab Emirates Accedes to Artemis Accords
Xinhua Silk Road: 15th Alxa Festival kicks off in N China's Inner Mongolia
Agtech startup Ÿnsect extends Series C to $372 million to improve global food security and ...
Titel
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Elevated Silver Prices Shine Light on Bonanza-Grade Silver Discoveries in Mexico
Ana de Armas Stars in The Natural Diamond Council's First Ever Celebrity Campaign
Nevada Remains One of the Best Mining Jurisdictions on Earth and Producers and Explorers are ...
Enapter Chooses Germany for Electrolyser Mass-Production Site
Pembina Pipeline Corporation Declares October 2020 Common Share Dividend, Quarterly Preferred Share ...
Fisker Inc. Appoints Bill McDermott To Board Of Directors
Changhong Announces Sponsorship of China National Badminton Team
Oracle & Walmart Announce Tentative U.S. Government Approval
Titel
Creation of Conic Metals Corp.
First Of Its Kind Memory Disorder Prison Unit: Federal Inmates Certified As Certified Nursing Assistants, Federal Correctional Staff Certified ...
Desentum Will Run a Clinical Trial on its Allergy Vaccine this Winter Supported by 4 M€ of New ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
BNK Petroleum Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results with Positive Net Income
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Green Valley Announces NMPA Approval Of Oligomannate For Mild To Moderate Alzheimer's Disease