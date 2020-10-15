Increase in demand for automation in control industrial valves, surge in investments for oil & gas industry in North America, and expansion of the food & beverage processing industry in developing countries fuel the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Industrial Valves Market by Material Type (Cast Iron, Steel, Alloy-Based, and Others), Valve Type (Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves, Check Valves, and Diaphragm Valves), and Application (Oil & Power, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Food & Beverages, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027."According to the report, the global industrial valves industry was pegged at $86.20 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $107.35 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027.