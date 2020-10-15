 

Industrial Valves Market to Reach $107.35 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 3.5% CAGR Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for automation in control industrial valves, surge in investments for oil & gas industry in North America, and expansion of the food & beverage processing industry in developing countries fuel the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Industrial Valves Market by Material Type (Cast Iron, Steel, Alloy-Based, and Others), Valve Type (Ball Valves, Butterfly Valves, Gate Valves, Globe Valves, Plug Valves, Check Valves, and Diaphragm Valves), and Application (Oil & Power, Water & Wastewater, Chemical, Food & Beverages, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027."According to the report, the global industrial valves industry was pegged at $86.20 billion in 2019, and is expected to hit $107.35 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Increase in demand for automation in control industrial valves, surge in investments for oil & gas industry in North America, and expansion of the food & beverage processing industry in developing countries fuel the growth of the global industrial valves market. On the other hand, increased tariff on the trade of raw materials curbs the growth to some extent. However, rise in demand for high technology valves is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

COVID-19 scenario-

  • The outbreak of the pandemic has impacted the process industry in more than one way. And, industrial valves that are mainly manufactured using cast iron, stainless steel, carbon steel, and other highly operative metal blends to attain efficient flow control in industries have also experienced a sharp decline in their production.
  • However, in the wake of lockdown across various regions, vendors of industrial valves are focusing to boost their customer reach using e-commerce channels.

The steel segment to retain its dominance by 2027-

