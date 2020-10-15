 

K12 Learning Solutions Helps Schools Start the Year Online and Plan for a Hybrid Future

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 15:15  |  46   |   |   

More than 150 new schools and districts have joined hundreds nationwide that already look to K12 Learning Solutions for a customized online and blended learning option for their students. To start the year strong despite the pandemic, students in districts large and small – including Buckeye Union School District (CA), David Douglas School District (OR), Muncie Community Schools (IN), and Quillayute Valley School District (WA) – have begun classes online, introducing more than 24,000 new students to K12-powered classrooms from the safety of home.

A suite of services and resources from K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) – the nation’s leading provider of online and blended education – K12 Learning Solutions delivers robust online and blended learning options for seamless education delivery and long-term academic success.

“The schools and districts we’re working with are meeting unprecedented challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Nate Davis, CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors at K12. “But beyond the immediate need, we are confident these schools will emerge from this crisis better equipped to serve their students for the long term. As we all move forward into a new era for education, K12 stands ready to support schools as they assess their online and hybrid learning needs now and into the future.”

With customizable solutions to meet the needs of schools and districts, K12 Learning Solutions provides access to an online education delivery platform; engaging curriculum covering core subjects, career readiness education, and hundreds of electives; and administrator, teacher, and parent training to ensure staff and students succeed in the online environment.

As schools debated how and when to safely reopen this fall, families wanted to know their districts would be prepared: a survey conducted by Morning Consult showed that 85% of parents of school-aged children in the U.S. agree that schools should be prepared and equipped to shift to an online learning environment in the event of future scenarios that lead to school closures.

Another survey conducted by Morning Consult shows that 71% of U.S. parents agree that online education should be an ongoing option after the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents also show confidence in online learning as a viable academic option for their students: a national survey commissioned by K12 and conducted through Qualtrics showed that 64% of parents agree that the quality of education their children would receive from an online school is equal to what they would receive in a traditional setting.

K12 has more than 20 years of experience delivering online education solutions at scale, supporting students, schools, and districts across all 50 states to develop local solutions that meet personalized learning goals.

“Quillayute Valley School District is committed to bringing our students the educational experience they deserve,” said Superintendent Diana Reaume. “We were looking for a way to move fluidly between our hybrid, remote, and in-person models, and it made sense to utilize K12’s proven product. As we strive to meet the needs of our students and families for the new school year and beyond – whether that meant in the buildings or in homes across the district – K12 has enabled us to continue to provide the high-quality education that our community has come to expect.”

For more information about K12 Learning Solutions, visit www.k12.com/learning-solutions.

About K12

K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) helps students reach their full potential through inspired teaching and personalized learning. The company provides innovative, high-quality online and blended education solutions, curriculum, and programs to students, schools, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. K12 is a premier provider of career readiness education services and a leader in skills training, technology staffing, and talent development. The company provides programs which combine traditional high school academics with career technical education through its Destinations Career Academies. Adult learning is delivered through K12’s subsidiary, Galvanize, a leader in developing capabilities for individuals and corporations in technical fields such as software engineering and data science. K12 has delivered millions of courses over the past two decades and serves students in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future of School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology in daily life and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at K12.com, destinationsacademy.com, jobshadowweek.com, and galvanize.com.

K12 Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Veolia Successfully Returns to the Hybrid Bond Market
CuriosityStream, the First Streaming Media Company Devoted to Factual Entertainment, Lists on the ...
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
FDA Authorizes Phase 1 Trial of ImmunityBio’s Novel COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate hAd5; Dual ...
Pinterest to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
K12 Inc. First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Conference Call Details
07.10.20
New Survey: Career Learning is a Bipartisan Answer to Improving the American Economy
01.10.20
K12 CEO Nate Davis Honored with ASU+GSV 2020 Innovator of Color Award
30.09.20
Future-Proof Your Career & Company: Galvanize Debuts Part-Time Software Engineering Professional Development Courses
28.09.20
Insight School of Washington Offers New Middle School to Meet Increased Demand by Parents for Online School
28.09.20
K12 Inc. Announces Private Academy Scholarships for Underserved Students
24.09.20
RevaComm and Galvanize Provide U.S. Air Force with Scalable Learning Solutions for At-Home Instruction During Pandemic
17.09.20
Tallo and Yello Partner to Virtually Connect Over a Million Students and Hundreds of Companies