 

Cutera, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Results on November 4, 2020

Cutera, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUTR) (“Cutera” or the “Company”), a leading provider of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide, today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter 2020 after the market close on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

The Company’s management will host a conference call to the discuss these results and related matters at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) that same day. Participating on the call will be Dave Mowry, Chief Executive Officer, Rohan Seth, Chief Financial Officer, and Jason Richey, President.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-705-6003 (domestic) or + 1-201-493-6725 (international) and refer to the Conference Code: 13711852.

The call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of Cutera’s website at http://www.cutera.com/. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

About Cutera, Inc.

Brisbane, California-based Cutera is a leading provider of laser and other energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners worldwide. Since 1998, Cutera has been developing innovative, easy-to-use products that enable physicians and other qualified practitioners to offer safe and effective aesthetic treatments to their patients. For more information, call 1-888-4CUTERA or visit www.cutera.com.

