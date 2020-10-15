 

Communities Thrive When They Are Safe Motorola Solutions Brings Fully Integrated Software Suite to the Cloud to Streamline Operations for Public Safety Agencies and Expedite Response Times to Citizens

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 15:18  |  53   |   |   

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced the availability of its PremierOneⓇ Cloud suite, powered by the CommandCentral software platform, to the U.S. public safety market. Hosted in Microsoft Azure Government, the suite is transformational in streamlining the workflow and operations for the computer-aided dispatch (CAD), field response and reporting and records management functions. The suite includes Motorola Solutions’ tested and proven PremierOne CAD, PremierOne Mobile and PremierOne Records into a single, integrated cloud-based offering.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005620/en/

PremierOneⓇ Cloud suite, powered by the CommandCentral software platform (Photo: Business Wire)

PremierOneⓇ Cloud suite, powered by the CommandCentral software platform (Photo: Business Wire)

“We knew we wanted to reap the benefits of the cloud, but we didn’t want to invest in a series of siloed, one-off solutions,” said Michael G. Gregory, chief of police, Boynton Beach Police Department. “When Motorola Solutions proposed the idea of piloting a proven, integrated suite of cloud-based services for CAD, records and mobile, it made perfect sense -- and we’re excited as we prepare to implement the solution for our community.”

The moment a citizen dials 9-1-1, a complex process is initiated in the public safety workflow, involving an array of roles, including dispatchers who route calls to police, fire and emergency medical services; first responders; and records specialists who preserve the integrity of information and evidence. For these individuals, seconds and safety matter. The introduction of the PremierOne Cloud suite will help agencies to enhance community and responder safety in key ways, with the added advantages of the cloud:

  • Quickly creating, dispatching and closing incidents. PremierOne Cloud streamlines the process for creating, dispatching and closing incidents, enabling more efficient management of the growing amounts of data within public safety.
  • Expediting field response times and reporting. PremierOne Cloud provides access to complete data on every situation including related records, enhancing situational awareness, better informing response and streamlining reporting from the field.
  • Increasing agencies’ time in communities. PremierOne Cloud simplifies how officers collect and document all case-related information and evidence to reduce time-consuming administration and get officers back into the field sooner.

“Communities thrive when they are safe, and the PremierOne Cloud suite propels agencies to achieve this goal,” said Andrew Sinclair, senior vice president and general manager, Software Enterprise, Motorola Solutions. “Thousands of agencies rely on our Command Center Software today to keep their communities safe with more than 85,000 calls for service handled by PremierOne CAD each day. The PremierOne Cloud suite delivers agencies key benefits, including faster deployment, increased security, quickly and seamlessly scaling in the event of an emergency and a secure investment that keeps pace as technology advances. We have disrupted the industry to deliver our proven on-premise solutions rewritten for the cloud.”

“Every public safety agency makes an implicit promise to its community that it will be there for its citizens when they access 9-1-1,” said Kirk Arthur, senior director, Worldwide Public Safety & Justice at Microsoft. “By hosting the PremierOne Cloud suite in Microsoft Azure Government, we are pleased to share in that promise by enabling public safety agencies to be more connected, efficient and resilient through our dedicated cloud with world-class security and compliance.”

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technology platforms in mission-critical communications, command center software, video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 2020 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.

Motorola Solutions Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Veolia Successfully Returns to the Hybrid Bond Market
CuriosityStream, the First Streaming Media Company Devoted to Factual Entertainment, Lists on the ...
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
FDA Authorizes Phase 1 Trial of ImmunityBio’s Novel COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate hAd5; Dual ...
Pinterest to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.10.20
Motorola Solutions’ CommandCentral Citizen Input Is Available to the U.S. Public Safety Market
23.09.20
Motorola Solutions’ APX NEXT XE Purpose-Built Radio Brings Enhanced Communications and Actionable Intelligence to Firefighters