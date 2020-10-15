Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced the availability of its PremierOneⓇ Cloud suite, powered by the CommandCentral software platform, to the U.S. public safety market. Hosted in Microsoft Azure Government, the suite is transformational in streamlining the workflow and operations for the computer-aided dispatch (CAD), field response and reporting and records management functions. The suite includes Motorola Solutions’ tested and proven PremierOne CAD, PremierOne Mobile and PremierOne Records into a single, integrated cloud-based offering.

“We knew we wanted to reap the benefits of the cloud, but we didn’t want to invest in a series of siloed, one-off solutions,” said Michael G. Gregory, chief of police, Boynton Beach Police Department. “When Motorola Solutions proposed the idea of piloting a proven, integrated suite of cloud-based services for CAD, records and mobile, it made perfect sense -- and we’re excited as we prepare to implement the solution for our community.”

The moment a citizen dials 9-1-1, a complex process is initiated in the public safety workflow, involving an array of roles, including dispatchers who route calls to police, fire and emergency medical services; first responders; and records specialists who preserve the integrity of information and evidence. For these individuals, seconds and safety matter. The introduction of the PremierOne Cloud suite will help agencies to enhance community and responder safety in key ways, with the added advantages of the cloud:

Quickly creating, dispatching and closing incidents. PremierOne Cloud streamlines the process for creating, dispatching and closing incidents, enabling more efficient management of the growing amounts of data within public safety.

PremierOne Cloud streamlines the process for creating, dispatching and closing incidents, enabling more efficient management of the growing amounts of data within public safety. Expediting field response times and reporting. PremierOne Cloud provides access to complete data on every situation including related records, enhancing situational awareness, better informing response and streamlining reporting from the field.

PremierOne Cloud provides access to complete data on every situation including related records, enhancing situational awareness, better informing response and streamlining reporting from the field. Increasing agencies’ time in communities. PremierOne Cloud simplifies how officers collect and document all case-related information and evidence to reduce time-consuming administration and get officers back into the field sooner.

“Communities thrive when they are safe, and the PremierOne Cloud suite propels agencies to achieve this goal,” said Andrew Sinclair, senior vice president and general manager, Software Enterprise, Motorola Solutions. “Thousands of agencies rely on our Command Center Software today to keep their communities safe with more than 85,000 calls for service handled by PremierOne CAD each day. The PremierOne Cloud suite delivers agencies key benefits, including faster deployment, increased security, quickly and seamlessly scaling in the event of an emergency and a secure investment that keeps pace as technology advances. We have disrupted the industry to deliver our proven on-premise solutions rewritten for the cloud.”

“Every public safety agency makes an implicit promise to its community that it will be there for its citizens when they access 9-1-1,” said Kirk Arthur, senior director, Worldwide Public Safety & Justice at Microsoft. “By hosting the PremierOne Cloud suite in Microsoft Azure Government, we are pleased to share in that promise by enabling public safety agencies to be more connected, efficient and resilient through our dedicated cloud with world-class security and compliance.”

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technology platforms in mission-critical communications, command center software, video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.

