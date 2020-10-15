 

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Announces Data Presentations for CMP-001 at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting

CMP-001 in combination with pembrolizumab continues to demonstrate durable responses in anti-PD-1 refractory melanoma

Encouraging new data on pathological responses and 1-year RFS with neoadjuvant CMP-001 and nivolumab in resectable Stage III melanoma

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CMPI) (“Checkmate”), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing proprietary technology to harness the power of the immune system to combat cancer, today announced new data presentations evaluating CMP-001, Checkmate’s Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist, at The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 35th Anniversary Annual Meeting to be held virtually November 9-14, 2020.

The abstracts for these presentations appeared briefly on the SITC website in error prior to their intended release on November 9, 2020, and as a result are provided in full below.

“These data continue to demonstrate the compelling clinical activity and manageable safety profile of CMP-001 in combination with anti-PD-1 antibodies in patients with melanoma,” said Dr. James Wooldridge, Chief Medical Officer at Checkmate Pharmaceuticals. “Of particular note, we are encouraged by the maturing results in the neoadjuvant study that will be presented by Dr. Davar, including a pathological response rate (pCR, pMR, pPR) of 70%, and a 1-year relapse-free survival of 82%, which trended higher in patients achieving a pathological response.”

Presentation Details (presented without modification below):

Title: Intratumoral injection of CMP-001, a Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist, in combination with pembrolizumab reversed programmed death receptor 1 (PD-1) blockade resistance in advanced melanoma
Presenting Author: Mohammed Milhem
Abstract #: 579
Location: Virtual Poster Hall November 11-14, 9:00am – 5:00pm ET

Full abstract:
Background: Therapeutic options are limited for patients with advanced melanoma that is refractory to PD-1 blockade. This study was performed in this patient population to assess the safety and antitumor activity of CMP-001, a CpG-A TLR9 agonist packaged within a virus-like particle.

Methods: Patients were eligible for this 2-part, open-label, multicenter, phase 1b study if they had metastatic/unresectable melanoma and stable disease after ≥12 weeks or progressive disease (PD) on/after anti−PD-1 therapy. Part 1 evaluated CMP-001 plus pembrolizumab dose-escalation and dose-expansion. Part 2 evaluated CMP-001 monotherapy. Accessible lesion(s) were injected intratumorally with CMP-001, at a polysorbate 20 (PS20) concentration of either 0.01% or 0.00167%. The Part 1 primary objective was to identify the recommended phase 2 dose (RP2D) and schedule of CMP-001 plus pembrolizumab, while the Part 2 primary objective was to assess the safety of CMP-001 monotherapy. Secondary objectives for both parts were a preliminary assessment of antitumor activity of CMP-001 plus pembrolizumab and CMP-001 monotherapy, and the overall safety profile and pharmacodynamics of the combination.

