 

TOMI’s Newest Product, SteraBot, Piloted at Lithuanian University Hospital to Ensure Delivery of Superior Disinfection

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ:TOMZ), is a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). TOMI announces the successful deployment of SteraBot, a pilot disinfection robot, at the Lithuanian University Hospital of Health Sciences.

In an effort to meet new standards in automation and robotics to help halt the spread of COVID-19 as well as other existing and emerging pathogens, TOMI has developed SteraBot, a significant advancement in SteraMist disinfection technology. This first generation of SteraMist robotics technology is the result of collaboration with RV Automation Technology Co. Ltd. of Hong Kong. By utilizing extensively tested, implemented, and patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide technology, SteraBot is expected to protect hospital staff, patients, and visitors. Additionally, full-time equivalent costs and personal protection equipment usage are expected to be greatly reduced.

The SteraBot incorporates cutting-edge Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) technology for intuitive maneuverability in unmapped environments. The software allows for enhanced AI capability to optimize and execute mapping, autonomous navigation, and disinfection routines based on proprietary algorithms. The software also ensures the efficacy of SteraMist iHP disinfection under optimal operating parameters directed by TOMI.

TOMI’s continuing research and development strategy will allow for the expansion of product lines to meet the urgent requirements of customers across a wide array of global industries. Advancements in programming will ensure protocol adherence during routine disinfection cycles at any time of day and allow programmed cycles to run during optimal times in an effort to reduce facility downtimes. Further, the technology is expected to provide cost savings in manpower, providing a more efficient and effective disinfection building upon SteraMist’s established no-touch, no rinse, no wipe, and no residue disinfection.

