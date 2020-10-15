New TELUS Owner’s Advantage Plan gives Canadian business owners exclusive benefits including the ability to upgrade to the latest devices every year, all on the world’s fastest network

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In celebration of Small Business Month , TELUS is continuing its commitment to support Canadian small businesses by becoming the first national carrier to deliver an exclusive mobility plan tailored to help business owners stay connected to their family, business and community. The Owner’s Advantage Plan offers a wide variety of exclusive benefits designed to provide greater value and more flexibility than ever before. For the first time in Canada, a business mobility plan includes one year of complimentary access to TELUS Health Virtual Care , providing owners, their families and ten of their employees access to on-demand virtual healthcare.

TELUS is the first Canadian carrier to launch a game-changing mobility rate plan designed to meet the specific needs of small business owners

“At TELUS we believe that small businesses are the heartbeat of every community. That is why we’ve designed an exclusive plan that keeps business owners connected with the latest devices and VIP support, all on the fastest network in the world,” said Roi Ross, Vice-President of Marketing, TELUS Business. “Our goal with this plan is to offer greater peace of mind and exceptional customer service that saves owners time and provides great value.”

The Owners Advantage plan includes the following exclusive benefits:

Upgrade every year: Stay ahead of the competition and upgrade your smartphone to the latest and most advanced 5G smartphones every year.

Stay ahead of the competition and upgrade your smartphone to the latest and most advanced 5G smartphones every year. Same day device repair: Quickly reconnect with same day screen repair included in your plan and available at more than 80 Mobile Klinik locations nationwide .

Quickly reconnect with same day screen repair included in your plan and available at more than 80 Fastest customer support: Save time and get back to running your business faster with front of the line access to customer support.

Save time and get back to running your business faster with front of the line access to customer support. Endless data: Plan includes 50GB of high speed data and no overage charges for added peace of mind, all on the fastest mobile network in the world.

Plan includes 50GB of high speed data and no overage charges for added peace of mind, all on the TELUS Health Virtual Care: Owners get one year of complimentary access to on-demand virtual healthcare service, Akira, for themselves, their family, and up to ten of their employees – 24/7, 365 days a year, in English and French.



“Running a small business is extremely hard work and creates incredible demands on all those involved; especially when dealing with the challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic,” continued Ross. “The physical and mental health of those you care about most is paramount. We’re proud to be the first Canadian carrier to offer our TELUS Health Virtual Care service to small business customers and their employees, as well as their families.”

For a limited time as part of Small Business Month, the Owner’s Advantage plan is $110/month (regular price $120/month), plus the monthly cost of your device. For the latest information about the Owner’s Advantage Plan, please visit: www.telus.com/ownersadvantage .

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications and information technology company with $15 billion in annual revenue and 15.4 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video and security. We leverage our global-leading technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. TELUS Health is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider, and TELUS International delivers the most innovative business process solutions to some of the world’s most established brands.

Driven by our passionate social purpose to connect all Canadians for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired our team members and retirees to contribute more than $736 million and 1.4 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world.

