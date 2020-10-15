 

Ozop Energy Solutions PCTI Receives Follow Up Orders For Battery Chargers From Largest US Nuclear Submarine Manufacturer

WARWICK, NY., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions(OZSC), (“Ozon” or the “Company”), has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. (PCTI), has received an order for an additional three Battery Charger units, totaling $210,000. This will bring the total units in production to six. Modifications to this order as well as another order in production are anticipated to add an additional $140,000 to the contract.

The chargers are intended for in-hull, nuclear-propelled submarine chargers from a Fortune 500 global aerospace and defense client. The client is the largest supplier of nuclear submarines and delivered more than 100 nuclear submarines to the US Navy alone. They are the prime contractor for the Virginia-class attack submarine and the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine.

The battery charger applications is sufficiently customized and unique, few companies globally have the capability to provide this solution to the Navy. This is now the 3rd order and the company is being told there is another in the future. Additionally, PCTI anticipates orders for separate off-hull power supplies.

“We are very proud of our people and technology we offer to the Navy, “said Bill Yargeau VP of Business Development.

“PCTI’s applications expertise and experience permits us to continue to provide solutions to difficult technological challenges in order to keep our forces mission ready. “said Catherine Chis, President

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions (http://ozopenergy.com/) invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ultra-high power chargers, inverters, and power supplies for a wide variety of applications in the defense, heavy industrial, aircraft ground support, maritime and other sectors. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

About Power Conversion Technologies, Inc.

Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. (www.pcti.com) invents, designs, develops, manufactures and distributes standard and custom power electronic solutions. Founded in 1991 and located in East Butler, Pennsylvania, the Company’s mission is to be the global leader for high power electronics with a standard of continued innovation.

Safe Harbor Statement

“This press release contains or may contain, among other things, certain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to the company’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential” or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ significantly from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the company’s control). The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.”

