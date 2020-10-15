 

DGAP-DD Gerresheimer AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

15.10.2020 / 15:38
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Dietmar
Last name(s): Siemssen

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Gerresheimer AG

b) LEI
5299006GD4UWSYZOKC28 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
94.2000 EUR 235500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
94.20 EUR 235500.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2020-10-14; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


15.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Gerresheimer AG
Klaus-Bungert-Str. 4
40468 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: http://www.gerresheimer.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63214  15.10.2020 

Diskussion: Gerresheimer ist solide
Wertpapier


