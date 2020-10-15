 

Safeguard Hand Soap Brand Partners with Canvas to Reach Classrooms Nationwide with Free Hygiene Education and Product Donation

Procter & Gamble's Safeguard soap brand and Instructure, the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, are announcing their first-of-a-kind partnership providing schools nationwide with educational and product resources to help teach elementary students proper handwashing habits in line with CDC guidelines. The partnership and lesson plan will be unveiled today, Global Handwashing Day, at CanvasCon Online, an annual conference for educators and edtech experts held virtually this year.

Procter & Gamble's Safeguard soap brand and Instructure, the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, are providing schools nationwide with educational and product resources to help teach elementary students proper hand-washing habits in line with CDC guidelines. (Photo: Business Wire)

“As educators navigate a very different back-to-school season this year, we want to help them feel prepared and provide them with resources that can help instill proper hygiene in their students such as appropriate handwashing,” said Tara Gunther, vice president of partnerships at Instructure. “By putting hygiene-focused lesson content on Canvas, Safeguard can help schools across the country in a national effort to educate and protect families this fall and winter.”

The handwashing education covers what germs are and emphasizes how and why we wash our hands through a series of lesson plans, a digital activity book and videos. The Safeguard handwashing lesson plans will be available to download on the Canvas Commons platform, a shared repository of learning content for educators to use within Canvas. The lessons were co-created with Sourcebooks and elementary school teachers to ensure the content is both engaging and effective for students. With its micellar deep cleansing technology, Safeguard Hand Soap safely washes away kids’ germs and leaves hands clean and hydrated.

"As a first grade teacher, I know that learning takes repetition and the earlier we can teach students proper handwashing techniques, the more likely children will adopt good hand hygiene as everyday habits,” said Fernanda Sandoval, first grade teacher and founder of One Happy Classroom. “It's wonderful and incredibly helpful that Safeguard is creating lesson plans on handwashing that are engaging for students and accessible to all educators nationwide."

