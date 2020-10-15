New Report Reveals Six Common Drivers of Unexpected Portfolio Results

As an investment manager that employs a quantitative risk-aware approach, Northern Trust Asset Management regularly partners with institutional investors and their consultants to provide them with a unique analysis of underlying risk components impacting their portfolios’ ability to achieve intended outcomes.

Northern Trust Asset Management, a leading global investment manager with $1 trillion in assets under management, released today “The Risk Report,” an aggregated global analysis of more than 200 institutional equity portfolios revealing six common drivers of unintended outcomes.

The more than 200 analyses at the heart of “The Risk Report” were conducted by identifying compensated and uncompensated risks in portfolios to inform adjustments needed, consistent with Northern Trust Asset Management’s core philosophy: investors should be compensated for the risks they take — in all market environments and any investment strategy.

“Anytime someone invests, they do so with a specific goal – an outcome – in mind. We appreciate that investing ultimately serves a greater purpose – and believe it should be done intentionally and as efficiently as possible,” said Northern Trust Chief Investment Officer Bob Browne.

“As the saying goes, the best laid plans often go awry,” he continued. “When portfolios don’t deliver outcomes as expected, the number one question from investors is ‘Why?’ Our quantitative investment expertise and a heritage rooted in discretionary portfolio construction means that we offer a unique lens and informed, practical perspective to help answer that question. This research demonstrates how underlying investments can inadvertently cause a drag on portfolios. And it’s especially timely for all types of investors in today’s environment given most we speak with have a heightened emphasis on finding and addressing hidden risks.”

After four years of conducting in-depth portfolio-level analysis for investors, a number of common themes and trends emerged across the data set whose more than 200 portfolios and $200 plus billion includes more than 1,000 investment strategies. Northern Trust Asset Management looked at the analyses in aggregate to quantify overarching trends, compiling its findings to inform other investors of hidden risks potentially affecting their outcomes.