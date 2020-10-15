 

Hyliion Announces Natural Gas Fueling Partnership with American Natural Gas

15.10.2020   

Hyliion Inc. (Hyliion), a leader in electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicles, and American Natural Gas, Inc. (ANG), an industry-leading alternative fuel provider, announced today a partnership agreement that offers Hyliion customers discounted pricing for renewable natural gas (RNG) at ANG fueling stations across the country. For qualifying fleet customers, ANG has also agreed to build new fueling stations near Hyliion’s customer locations with no upfront capital costs to such customers.

Hyliion and American Natural Gas, Inc. (ANG) announce a partnership agreement that offers Hyliion customers discounted pricing for renewable natural gas (RNG) at ANG fueling stations across the country. (Photo courtesy of Hyliion)

Hyliion and ANG also entered into a sales agreement that includes a pre-order of up to 250 Hypertruck ERX vehicles, allowing for early availability of Hyliion’s fully electric powertrain to ANG and its fleet customers. Using RNG, the Hypertruck ERX is an electric solution for Class 8 vehicles that offers a net-negative carbon emissions profile and the lowest total cost of ownership over the life of the vehicle compared to current competitive offerings.

“As a leading supplier of RNG, we are committed to helping our customers—which include more than 200 fleets and several of the nation’s largest fleets—choose greener, more efficient fuel alternatives while improving the overall fueling experience for drivers across the country,” said Drew West, CEO and founder of ANG. “With the Hypertruck ERX, fleets can leverage RNG—the least carbon-intensive alternative fuel—to reduce their carbon footprint, achieve corporate sustainability goals and realize critical cost savings.”

In addition to offering Hyliion and its customers discounted natural gas pricing, ANG agreed to provide up to 100 percent RNG across its national network of fueling stations. Leveraging ANG’s refueling infrastructure, Hyliion customers will be able to conveniently access a cleaner, more sustainable fuel source at a cost significantly less than current diesel, hydrogen fuel cell or grid electricity pricing.

“A robust and highly scalable infrastructure is critical to the adoption of our electrified solutions,” said Thomas Healy, CEO and founder of Hyliion. “That’s why we’re working with ANG to reduce costs and enable us to offer our customers refueling stations where they are needed. Hyliion customers can continue their journeys to electrification with confidence that RNG will be available at a price that can reduce their ownership costs over the lifetime of their vehicles.”

