Survey From The College for Financial Planning—a Kaplan Company Finds More Investors Turning to Financial Advisors as a Result of the Pandemic

“The survey is telling us two important things,” said Dirk Pantone, president of The College for Financial Planning—a Kaplan Company. “There is a high level of confidence in certified investment advisors that is driving the demand for their services, and that financial advisor clients are not panicking and following the long-term plan set out by their advisor.”

A survey conducted by The College for Financial Planning—a Kaplan Company finds financial advisors in greater demand after onset of COVID-19.

Survey questions

Do you have more clients now than prior to COVID-19?

Yes – 71%

No – 29%



Have clients postponed retirement as a result of COVID-19 and the current recession?

No change – 71%

Delayed – 17%

Moving up 12%



Do you see any concern regarding inflation in the coming year?

No – 61%

Yes – 31%

Not sure – 8%



If there is a change in the White House in January 2021, will this impact your investment advice to clients?

No – 61%

Yes – 39%

The survey of 209 financial advisors was conducted from August 25 to October 2, 2020.

