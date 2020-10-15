CytoTools positions itself for the admission of new investors by extending the agenda of the coming general meeting - Postponement of the Annual General Meeting for comprehensive preparation of strategic steps - Extension of the agenda by new authorized capital - New strategic and institutional investors support the company's current course

Darmstadt, 15 October 2020 - CytoTools AG (ISIN DE000A0KFRJ1), a biotechnology holding company specializing in pharmaceutical and medical products, will, after discussions with new strategic and institutional investors, extend the agenda of its forthcoming Annual General Meeting and re-invite the meeting. Accordingly, the company will propose to the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting the creation of new authorized capital in order to create room for maneuver for the long-term financing of the holding.

"In the course of our last capital measure to finance the phase III studies of DermaPro in Europe, our shareholder, Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding, tried by legal means to prevent the registration of the capital increase involving the Klocke Group in CytoTools", explains Dr. Mark-Andre Freyberg, CEO of CytoTools AG. "Furthermore, in recent weeks we have received confirmation from investors and shareholders that persons acting on behalf of this group are deliberately using false representations in order to persuade shareholders of CytoTools AG to vote for a removal of the Supervisory Board and a vote of no confidence in the Management Board at the forthcoming General Meeting. We must now create transparency in the interest of all shareholders so that such behavior by individual shareholders does not harm the company and its other shareholders."