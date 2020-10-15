 

DGAP-News CytoTools positions itself for the admission of new investors by extending the agenda of the coming general meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
15.10.2020, 16:00  |  61   |   |   

DGAP-News: CytoTools AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
CytoTools positions itself for the admission of new investors by extending the agenda of the coming general meeting

15.10.2020 / 16:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CytoTools positions itself for the admission of new investors by extending the agenda of the coming general meeting

- Postponement of the Annual General Meeting for comprehensive preparation of strategic steps
- Extension of the agenda by new authorized capital
- New strategic and institutional investors support the company's current course

Darmstadt, 15 October 2020 - CytoTools AG (ISIN DE000A0KFRJ1), a biotechnology holding company specializing in pharmaceutical and medical products, will, after discussions with new strategic and institutional investors, extend the agenda of its forthcoming Annual General Meeting and re-invite the meeting. Accordingly, the company will propose to the Annual General Shareholders' Meeting the creation of new authorized capital in order to create room for maneuver for the long-term financing of the holding.

"In the course of our last capital measure to finance the phase III studies of DermaPro in Europe, our shareholder, Heidelberger Beteiligungsholding, tried by legal means to prevent the registration of the capital increase involving the Klocke Group in CytoTools", explains Dr. Mark-Andre Freyberg, CEO of CytoTools AG. "Furthermore, in recent weeks we have received confirmation from investors and shareholders that persons acting on behalf of this group are deliberately using false representations in order to persuade shareholders of CytoTools AG to vote for a removal of the Supervisory Board and a vote of no confidence in the Management Board at the forthcoming General Meeting. We must now create transparency in the interest of all shareholders so that such behavior by individual shareholders does not harm the company and its other shareholders."

Seite 1 von 4
CytoTools Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE ...
DGAP-News: ElringKlinger erschließt mit der hohen Leistungsdichte seiner Brennstoffzellentechnologie die ...
Algooo: die einzigartige Kombination aus Wertpapier-Suchmaschine und individuellem Vergleichsportal
DGAP-News: cyan AG: Deutlicher Ergebnisanstieg in H1 2020 trotz COVID-19-Pandemie
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. VERKÜNDET VORZEITIGE RÜCKZAHLUNG IHRER EUR 135 MILLIONEN 4,5% ...
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. ANNOUNCES REDEMPTION OF ITS EUR 135 MILLION 4.5% CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 3. Quartal. Geschäftsentwicklung ...
DGAP-News: cyan AG: Significant increase in earnings in H1 2020 despite COVID-19 pandemic
DGAP-News: Nass Valley Gateway Steps Into the Pet CBD Market, an Evolving Industry Sector With Rising Demand
DGAP-Adhoc: ElringKlinger builds on high power density of its fuel cell technology to target aviation market
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: Fosterville South Exploration Ltd.: Fosterville South erhält Genehmigungen für weitere 15 ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - TRADING UPDATE FOR THE ...
EQS-News: NeuroRx und Relief veröffentlichen Topline-Wirksamkeitsdaten von Patienten, die im ...
LOTTO24 AG: 62-jähriger Baden-Württemberger holt sich den Hauptgewinn bei der neuen Soziallotterie freiheit+
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES FULL YEAR 2020 OUTLOOK AFTER STRONG Q3 GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY
DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Aktiensplit von 1:8
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Fortschritte bei neuartigen Superkondensator-Materialien
Titel
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement
DGAP-News: Commerzbank: Manfred Knof wird neuer Vorstandsvorsitzender
Deutsche Rohstoff AG im „Scale-Talk' - Diskutieren Sie live
Eilmeldung: Norsemont Mining läßt die Bombe platzen!
Major Precious Metals Corp.: Mit Volldampf in Richtung Ressourcenschätzung - renommierter Verpflichtung für eines der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data blickt auf ein erfolgreiches 1. Halbjahr und bestätigt Prognose
DGAP-News: GRENKE AG: Wolfgang Grenke äußert sich zum Franchisesystem der GRENKE AG
DGAP-Adhoc: Mynaric AG: Erfolgreicher Abschluss der Vorabplatzierung und Festlegungen des Bezugspreises, der ...
DGAP-News: HENSOLDT AG: Mitteilung über den Stabilisierungszeitraum (mid-stabilisation)
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: CytoTools positioniert sich durch Erweiterung der Tagesordnung der kommenden Hauptversammlung für die Aufnahme neuer Investoren (deutsch)
16:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: CytoTools positioniert sich durch Erweiterung der Tagesordnung der kommenden Hauptversammlung für die Aufnahme neuer Investoren
06.10.20
Cytotools: Neuer Finanzvorstand und 6 Millionen Euro für die Entwicklung
06.10.20
DGAP-News: CytoTools stellt Finanzierung der Phase-III-Studie sicher und beruft Finanzvorstand (deutsch)
06.10.20
DGAP-News: CytoTools stellt Finanzierung der Phase-III-Studie sicher und beruft Finanzvorstand
06.10.20
DGAP-News: CytoTools secures financing of the phase III study and appoints Chief Financial Officer
02.10.20
DGAP-DD: CytoTools AG english
02.10.20
DGAP-DD: CytoTools AG deutsch
02.10.20
DGAP-DD: CytoTools AG english
02.10.20
DGAP-DD: CytoTools AG deutsch

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:04 Uhr
9.570
Cytotools - neuer Focus Money Hotstock!! Alles einsteigen!!