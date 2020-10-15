The National Down Syndrome Society and Voya Cares Announce the Go Orange Campaign’s Entrepreneurs With Down Syndrome Grant Winners

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VOYA), announced today that the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) and Voya Cares have awarded $55,000 in grants to four entrepreneurs with Down syndrome.

The grants are part of the Go Orange awareness campaign taking place during the month of October. The campaign, which celebrates both Down Syndrome Awareness Month and National Disability Employment Awareness Month, aims to elevate the national conversation about the need for greater employment opportunities for people with Down syndrome and other disabilities.

As the focal point of the campaign, Voya Cares and NDSS have awarded grants — one $25,000 and three $10,000 — to four individuals who rose above an impressive pack of more than 30 applicants. The recipients were selected based on their creativity, passion and business model. The selection committee comprises representatives from Voya Cares and NDSS.

Ronnie Brown of Pflugerville, Texas, was awarded a $25,000 grant. Ronnie is the owner and inspiration behind Fry Guy. Ronnie, the self-proclaimed Fry Guy, enjoys bringing people together and sharing moments of laughter and love. The vision for Fry Guy is to serve the community, model professionalism and share pure love and joy with every interaction. Fry Guy aims to provide jobs to those with disabilities while most importantly connecting the people with disabilities with their community through genuine interactions. The $25,000 grant will help the company increase their presence within their community as they do not currently have a storefront. Fry Guy also plans on using these funds to purchase additional equipment such as fryers, audio equipment and T-shirts.

Joseph Steffy of Woodbine, Georgia, was awarded a $10,000 grant. Joseph is the sole proprietor of Poppin’ Joe’s Gourmet Kettle Korn. Established in 2005, Poppin’ Joe’s has provided Joe with a flexible, paying job that also allows him to help other people. The $10,000 grant will enable Joe to resume operations that have been halted due to COVID-19. The funds will also help him grow online sales and develop new marketing strategies.

Nolan Stilwell of Georgetown, Texas, was awarded a $10,000 grant. Nolan is the creator of Texas Sweet Heat Jam Company. This hot-market innovation to make jam comprises Nolan’s own homegrown peppers and a twist of fine-tuned culinary expertise. This grant will allow Nolan’s team to further develop as individuals perfecting their craft, embed themselves deeper in their community and become stronger in the legacy that they hope to build for future generations.

Julia Tyler of Wallingford, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $10,000 grant. Julia is the lead designer and co-founder of Dance Happy Designs. Dance Happy is a silkscreen print studio that produces handcrafted textile products featuring their original patterns. Julia and her co-founders, Emily and Liv, believe every person deserves the opportunity to forge a meaningful career and have a fulfilling life. The $10,000 grant will help them upgrade their workspace, allowing Dance Happy to reach more customers and sell to more stores. Their goal is to create more jobs for people with disabilities in their community.

“NDSS is grateful to work with Voya Cares to provide this unique opportunity to such an impressive group of entrepreneurs,” said NDSS President and CEO Kandi Pickard. “We are excited to see how this financial support helps them grow their businesses and achieve their dreams. At NDSS, we know how passionate and determined our community is, and we are proud to highlight businesses owned by individuals with Down syndrome who demonstrate that spirit.”