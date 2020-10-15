 

UBS Assistant Market Head Named to Top 50 Under 50 List by the Association of African American Financial Advisors

UBS Wealth Management USA announced today that Edgar Marita, Assistant Market Head in the Central New England/New York State Market, has been named to the Association of African American Financial Advisors (AAAA) Top 50 Under 50 list.

In his role, Edgar is responsible for supporting and driving business growth for approximately 235 Financial Advisors and 9 Branch Managers across 16 branch locations. Prior to this, he was the Divisional Business Strategist for the Northeast Division, where he collaborated with Field Leaders and Financial Advisors to identify operational efficiencies and leverage firm and external resources to drive business development and growth.

“We’re proud to see Edgar recognized for his commitment to the firm, our clients and team members,” said William Cholawa, Central New England/New York State Market Head at UBS Wealth Management USA. “Each day he goes above and beyond, and we congratulate him for this incredible achievement.”

Joining UBS in 2010, Edgar worked with the Equity Plan Advisory Services team where he educated senior executives from various corporations on their Corporate Stock Option plans. In 2011, Edgar joined the Business Acquisition and Integration team, where he assisted UBS Branch Managers and Complex Directors with Financial Advisor recruitment through due diligence and recruit deal structuring. He graduated from New Jersey City University with a degree in Finance, and currently resides in Farmington, CT. Edgar also serves on the board of Community Housing Advocates in Hartford, CT.

The first annual AAAA 50 Under 50 list recognizes and celebrates influential Black/African American licensed financial advisors, planners, consultants, and operations/ administrative executives in the financial services industry. Each year, a committee of peers reviews nominations to create a list of 50 outstanding financial advisers, or industry professionals supporting advisers, who are 50 or younger. Honorees are judged on their accomplishments, contribution to the industry, leadership, and promise.

For the full list and further information visit: https://www.aaafainc.com/50-under-50.

Notes to Editors

About UBS Global Wealth Management

As the world's largest wealth manager, UBS Global Wealth Management provides comprehensive advice, solutions and services to wealthy families and individuals around the world. Clients who work with UBS benefit from a fully integrated set of wealth management capabilities and expertise, including wealth planning, investment management, capital markets, banking, lending and institutional and corporate financial advice.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.

UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 31% of its employees working in the Americas, 32% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 18% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 67,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

UBS 2020. All rights reserved. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS.

