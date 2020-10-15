Bombardier targets 1,000 paid internships for the 2020-21 academic year

“Providing students with real-world experience has never been more important,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc. “Notwithstanding the exceptional challenges presented by the current health and economic crisis, Bombardier will continue to work with post-secondary institutions in Canada to provide meaningful opportunities to the brightest minds of the next generation.”

MONTREAL, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier announced today that it expects to provide at least 1,000 new paid internship positions in Canada for the 2020-21 academic year. Internships will be provided to students pursuing careers in engineering, science, finance, law, communications and other business functions. The Company is already recruiting for these positions and expects to provide opportunities for students from more than 30 universities and colleges across Canada.

This announcement marks the second consecutive year that Bombardier has set a fixed goal for paid internship positions. On October 2 this year, the Company announced it exceeded its 1,000-internship goal for the 2019-2020 academic year by providing more than 1,200 intern positions.

In addition to reaffirming its commitment to being among Canada’s leading internship providers, Bombardier reaffirmed its commitment to recruiting an intern class that reflects the diversity the Company aspires to attain in its workforce. Supporting this commitment includes the new Women in Engineering (WIE) internship program.

The WIE program was launched earlier this month in partnership with the Gina Cody School for Engineering and Computer Science (GCS) at Concordia University, with the goal of inspiring and encouraging female students to pursue engineering and technology careers. Interns in this program will gain real-life work experience and receive individualized coaching aimed at helping them overcome common barriers-to-success.

“We believe that a diverse workforce yields the best results. However, today, women are vastly underrepresented in engineering positions across the aerospace industry,” added Martel. “The WIE program is designed to help address this issue by providing mentorship opportunities for female engineering students to develop their skills and accelerate their careers. Achieving a truly diverse workforce requires a multifaceted approach, and it begins with a focused recruiting and development strategy that includes initiatives like this new WIE program.”

Partner Universities for the 2020-21 academic year include Concordia University, École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS), Polytechnique Montréal, McGill University, HEC Montréal, Université de Sherbrooke, Université de Montréal, Université Laval, UQAM, UQTR, Ryerson University, University of Toronto, McMaster University, University of Waterloo, University of Ottawa, Carleton University, Queen’s University, York University, École nationale d’aérotechnique, Centennial College, George Brown College, Dawson College, Sheridan College, Seneca College, Cégep de Saint-Laurent, Cégep du Vieux Montréal, Cégep de St-Jérôme, O’Sullivan College and Collège Boréal. Students who are interested in learning more about internship opportunities at Bombardier are invited to visit www.bombardierinternships.com.

