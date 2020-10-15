Acarix changes Certified Advisor to Redeye

Acarix AB (publ) announces today that the company has entered into an agreement with Redeye AB regarding the position as Certified Adviser. Redeye AB will take over as Certified Adviser on October 19, 2020.

For further information, please contact:

Christian Lindholm, CFO, E-mail: christian.lindholm@acarix.com , Phone: +46 705 118333

This press release has been made public through the agency of the contact person set out above, at the time stated by the Company’s news distributor, GlobeNewswire, at the publication of this press release.

About Acarix:

Acarix was established in 2009 and is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: ACARIX). Acarix’s CADScorSystem uses an advanced sensor placed on the skin above the heart to listen to the sounds of cardiac contraction movement and turbulent flow. It has been designed to be an all-in-one system in the sense that the heart signal will be recorded, processed, and displayed as a patient specific score, the CAD-score, on the device screen. Readout is obtained in less than 10 minutes. Safe and suitable for use in both out- and inpatient settings, the CADScorSystem thus has the potential to play a major role in patient triage, avoiding the need for many patients to undergo stressful invasive diagnostic procedures. Wildeco Ekonomisk Information AB (+46 8 545 271 00, info@wildeco.se) is Certified Adviser to Acarix. For more information please visit www.acarix.com .

Attachment