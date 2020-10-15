B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research And Information Network AG: Two experts join the BRAIN AG Supervisory Board

 

Two experts join the BRAIN AG Supervisory Board

Two experts join the BRAIN AG Supervisory Board

15.10.2020
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Zwingenberg, Germany, 15. October 2020

Two experts join the BRAIN AG Supervisory Board

The Supervisory Board of B.R.A.I.N. Biotechnology Research and Information Network AG (BRAIN AG) is fully staffed again: Professor Dr.-Ing. Wiltrud Treffenfeldt and Stephen Catling were appointed as new members of the Supervisory Board by the Local Court with effect from October 14, 2020 until the next annual General Meeting on March 10, 2021. With their many years of experience they complement the now again six-member Board.

Professor Dr.-Ing. Wiltrud Treffenfeldt worked for more than 30 years in leading or executive positions for companies in the Chemical- and Biotechnology sector, in particular for the Dow/DowDuPont, where she last held the position of Chief Technology Officer Europe, Middle East, Africa and India from 2011 to 2019. She was many years lecturer for bioprocess and biomedical engineering at the University Hannover as well as Member of the Bioeconomy Council of the German Federal Government. Since June 2019, Professor Treffenfeldt has been working as an independent consultant, especially for SME and science organizations, using her international experience in agro-, pharma and industrial biotechnology.

Stephen Catling has many years of management and leadership experience in companies in the food, pharmaceutical and specialty chemicals industries. The graduate nutritionist and food technologist with special knowledge of biotechnological food ingredients took on various management and executive positions from 1987 onwards. He was divisional President Flavors from 1999 to 2003 at Danisco A/S (now Dupont) and from 2003 to 2014 he led the Ingredients Division for Associated British Foods (ABF) plc. Since 2014, he advises investors and entrepreneurs on food ingredients and related specialty chemical products, particularly regarding the use of equity capital for start-ups, mergers and acquisitions.

