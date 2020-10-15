 

Hikvision releases ColorVu 2.0 cameras now with 4K and varifocal options

HANGZHOU, China, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision, an IoT solution provider with video as its core competency, announced its new generation of ColorVu cameras for more vivid 24/7 colorful imaging, and has first included 4K and varifocal options in the full-color offerings.

In video security, color-related information is crucial to identifying details of events especially at night. Conventional cameras with infrared lighting only provide black and white images for night monitoring. As a result, people, vehicles, or other important objects can easily be blurry and blend into the background, which makes it difficult to distinguish critical elements. Hikvision ColorVu technology resolves this common challenge faced by many security camera users, enabling cameras to produce colorful videos even in extremely dim environments.

"Since 2018 when we introduced the first generation of ColorVu cameras to the market, they have been one of our best selling products. The demand for low-light cameras continues to increase in the security industry, and we're glad to see that our upgraded ColorVu 2.0 cameras can bring even more vivid imaging experience to our customers," said Frank Zhang, President of International Product and Solution Center at Hikvision.

Enriched ColorVu options with 4K and varifocal cameras

The newly released ColorVu 2.0 cameras offer enriched options to the market with having covered both Turbo HD (DF8T series/DF3T series/DF0T series) and Network products. The enriched ColorVu series can satisfy a multitude of customer needs, from high performance products to budget friendly choices and smart solutions.

Hikvision has now included 4K ColorVu cameras in its product range, which brings color imaging to ultra-high-definition levels day and night. With better image quality and richer detail, 4K ColorVu cameras can be applied across an even wider range of scenarios including stadiums, airports, harbors, and parking lots, where clear and high-resolution images are necessary.

In addition, Hikvision has also added varifocal cameras (the DF8T-Z series) to ColorVu 2.0 models to create 24/7 color imaging in all focal lengths. With 2.8 - 12 mm motorized lenses, ColorVu varifocal cameras will allow users to zoom in on colorful images at night.

Enhanced colorful imaging with AA manufacturing technology

ColorVu 2.0 cameras lenses have kept the F1.0 super-aperture design, allowing four times more light to enter the lens than conventional cameras (that have F2.0). Focusing high definition cameras with large F1.0 apertures is extremely technically for the industry, requiring very strict and accurate manufacturing. Hikvision has applied its advanced Active Alignment (AA) Technology in the production of ColorVu cameras to bring the adjustment accuracy to within 4 pixels, even smaller than 1/30 hair diameter.

