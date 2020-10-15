 

79North Inc. Completes LiDAR Survey and Accelerates Ground Exploration Program at the Nassau Gold Project

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 79North Inc. (CSE: JQ) (“79North” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce completion of the LiDAR survey and acceleration of the exploration program that commenced in August on the Nassau gold project in the Republic of Suriname.

The Nassau gold project is a 20,000-hectare under explored property located 20 kilometres south of Newmont Corporation’s Merian gold mine and 60 kilometres east of Iamgold Corporation’s Rosebel gold mine. The Nassau gold project has similar geological stratigraphy and structures as both the Rosebel and Merian gold mines and 79North has identified three areas of potential gold mineralization, which will be the subject of further exploration, plus an area of high grade gold-bearing surface rock samples, that surround a central plateau where gold has been mined from alluvium for at least a century.

A property-wide LiDAR survey has been completed at the Nassau gold project. The LiDAR survey will provide topographic and bedrock structural data using a laser transmitter and receiver that can penetrate through the forest canopy. This will be the most accurate such data ever collected at Nassau and will provide 79North, for the first time, an accurate map of where artisanal gold mining has been completed and is ongoing, plus it will show the location of structural lineaments that may control the concentration of gold in the bedrock of the project. 79North is of the view that the data from the LiDAR survey will also reveal additional bedrock targets within the highly prospective geological terrane.

Four targets will be explored during the current exploration program (Exhibit 1):

  1. Pici, where a large field of residual quartz vein boulders containing anomalous gold has been identified;
  2. Carbonara, where new placer mining is coincident with a magnetic and topographic anomaly that could indicate silica alteration and gold mineralization;
  3. Marinara, where previous auger drilling encountered anomalous gold in saprolite;
  4. Witlage Creek, where gold-bearing rock samples have been documented.

The ground exploration team, that commenced work in August, has established a grid at the Pici Target and line cutting at the Carbonara Target is underway. Hand auger sampling, geologic mapping, and prospecting will commence immediately at the Pici grid. September is the first month of the major dry season in Suriname and good working conditions will persist until the beginning of the next major rainy season in April 2021.

