 

Align Appoints Justin Passey as Director of Audio-Visual Consultancy, Workplace Technology, EMEA

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 16:15  |  27   |   |   

Align, the premier global provider of technology infrastructure solutions and managed IT services, today announced the appointment of Justin Passey to its London Workplace Technology team as Director of Audio-Visual, EMEA.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201015005201/en/

Justin Passey, Director of Audio-Visual Consultancy, Workplace Technology, EMEA (Photo: Business Wire)

Justin Passey, Director of Audio-Visual Consultancy, Workplace Technology, EMEA (Photo: Business Wire)

Justin brings over 15 years of AV experience, spanning technical consultancy, design, and installation. Prior to joining Align’s London team, Justin managed projects for prominent clients such as Yext, Peloton, Alvarez and Marsal, and Hearst Theater from Align’s US Headquarters in New York City. Justin’s hands-on involvement with the Peloton Super Studio project is just one piece of his impressive overall career progression.

“Justin’s proven track record of advancing business objectives, coupled with his unparalleled depth of industry knowledge, uniquely position him for this leadership role,” said Jim Dooling, CEO and President of Align. “He will be an instrumental driving force behind the continued enhancement and international expansion of our Workplace Technology and Audio-Visual solutions.”

Justin’s primary responsibility will be to help clients digitally transform through the design and deployment of next-generation collaboration technologies. These include conference and huddle room designs, projection and displays, sound reinforcement, video walls and interactive technology, and digital signage, to name a few.

“I am very excited to join Align’s London team, where I look forward to expanding the reach of our successful AV consulting practice,” said Justin. “I am ready to put my experience to work by leveraging my knowledge of industry best practices to better serve clients across the EMEA region.”

About Align

Align is a premier global provider of technology infrastructure solutions. For over 33 years, leading firms worldwide have relied on Align to guide them through IT challenges, delivering complete, secure solutions for business change and growth. Align is headquartered in New York City and has offices in London, Chicago, San Francisco, Arizona, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. Learn more at www.align.com, and follow @AlignITAdvisor.



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Veolia Successfully Returns to the Hybrid Bond Market
CuriosityStream, the First Streaming Media Company Devoted to Factual Entertainment, Lists on the ...
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
FDA Authorizes Phase 1 Trial of ImmunityBio’s Novel COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate hAd5; Dual ...
Pinterest to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results