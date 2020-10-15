 

Vornado Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VORNADO REALTY TRUST (NYSE: VNO) announced today that it will file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and issue its third quarter earnings release on Monday, November 2, 2020, after the New York Stock Exchange has closed. The Company will host a quarterly earnings conference call and an audio webcast on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-771-4371 (domestic) or 847-585-4405 (international) and indicating to the operator the passcode 49978074. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Vornado’s website at www.vno.com in the Investor Relations section and an online playback of the webcast will be available on the website following the conference call.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully-integrated equity real estate investment trust.

CONTACT:
JOSEPH MACNOW
(212) 894-7000

Certain statements contained herein may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of our forward-looking statements and our future results and financial condition, see “Risk Factors” in Part I, Item 1A, of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020. Such factors include, among others, risks associated with the timing of and costs associated with property improvements, financing commitments and general competitive factors. Currently, one of the most significant factors is the ongoing adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, financial condition, results of operations, cash flows, operating performance and the effect it will have on our tenants, the global, national, regional and local economies and financial markets and the real estate market in general. The extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will depend on future developments, including the duration of the pandemic, which are highly uncertain at this time but that impact could be material. Moreover, you are cautioned that the COVID-19 pandemic will heighten many of the risks identified in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as the risks set forth in "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020.


