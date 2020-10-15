Mehiläinen Yhtiöt Oy extends the offer period under the voluntary recommended cash tender offer for all shares in Pihlajalinna Plc until 20 November 2020

THIS STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE MAY NOT BE RELEASED, PUBLISHED OR OTHERWISE DISTRIBUTED, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, HONG KONG SPECIAL ADMINISTRATIVE REGION OF THE PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, OR SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE TENDER OFFER WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE SEE SECTION ENTITLED "IMPORTANT INFORMATION" BELOW.

Mehiläinen Yhtiöt Oy ("Mehiläinen" or the "Offeror") and Pihlajalinna Plc ("Pihlajalinna") announced on 5 November 2019 that they had entered into a combination agreement (the "Combination Agreement") pursuant to which Mehiläinen has made a voluntary recommended public cash tender offer for all issued and outstanding shares in Pihlajalinna (the "Tender Offer").

The acceptance period under the Tender Offer (the "Offer Period") commenced on 9 January 2020 at 9:30 a.m. (Finnish time) and was set to expire on 15 October 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time). For reasons outlined below, Mehiläinen has decided to extend the Offer Period to expire on 20 November 2020 at 4:00 p.m. (Finnish time), unless extended further or discontinued in accordance with, and subject to, the terms and conditions of the Tender Offer and applicable laws and regulations. The Board of Directors of Pihlajalinna has provided its consent to the extension of the Offer Period until 20 November 2020.

As announced by Mehiläinen on 29 September 2020, the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority has made a proposal to the Market Court to prohibit the proposed combination of Mehiläinen and Pihlajalinna, and the matter is currently being reviewed by the Market Court. Based on currently available information, Mehiläinen estimates that the Market Court will render its decision in the matter towards the end of the statutory handling period, which expires on 29 December 2020.

The Combination Agreement provides for a mutual termination right of the Combination Agreement in the event that the Tender Offer has not been completed by the agreed long-stop date of 30 November 2020 (the "Long-Stop Date"). For as long as the Combination Agreement remains in force, Mehiläinen has an obligation thereunder to use reasonable best efforts to complete the Tender Offer, including by way of extending the Offer Period to the extent permissible under applicable laws and regulations.