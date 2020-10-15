 

Smartsheet Wins Four Comparably Awards Recognizing Company Culture and Workplace Benefits

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR), the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced the company was recognized by Comparably for its company culture and workplace benefits. Honored in all four of this quarter’s categories, Smartsheet was awarded for Happiest Employees, Best Companies for Compensation, Best Companies for Perks & Benefits, and Best Companies for Work-Life Balance.

“Building a successful workplace means building a company culture that creates an inclusive and connected environment that empowers its employees,” said Kara Hamilton, Chief People and Culture Officer at Smartsheet. “Comparably’s recognition demonstrates that our culture is reflective of our core values at Smartsheet, and our strong desire is to ensure every employee feels supported to grow both personally and professionally, especially as we embrace new ways of working.”

Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period. Winners are determined on employee feedback in nearly 20 core culture metrics, from leadership and work environment to compensation and outlook.

"The best workplaces provide a combination of factors that contribute to the overall happiness and well-being of employees, from pay, perks, and benefits to work-life balance and a positive environment," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Smartsheet workers have spoken loud and clear, crowning their employer with top ratings in multiple categories, resulting in four more Comparably Awards this year. The company's commitment to its employees is a testament to why they have once again cemented their place among the best of the best."

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Smartsheet’s expectations regarding possible or assumed business strategies, channel and partner strategies, potential growth and innovation opportunities, new products, and potential market opportunities.

Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by terms such as “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “potential,” “remain,” “will,” “would” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to: our ability to achieve future growth and sustain our growth rate, our ability to attract and retain talent, our ability to attract and retain customers (including government customers) and increase sales to our customers, our ability to develop and release new products and services and to scale our platform, our ability to increase adoption of our platform through our self-service model, our ability to maintain and grow our relationships with channel and strategic partners, the highly competitive and rapidly evolving market in which we participate, our ability to identify targets for, execute on, or realize the benefits of, potential acquisitions, and our international expansion strategies. Further information on risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from forecasted results is included in our filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended July 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on September 4, 2020. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

