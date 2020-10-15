 

Notification in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9 § 5 Rimonne Baltic OÜ holding in Innofactor Plc

Innofactor Plc Major shareholder announcements October 15, 2020, at 17:30 Finnish time

Rimonne Baltic OÜ has informed Innofactor Plc that it has crossed above the 5% disclosure limit on shares and voting rights on October 15, 2020.

Total position of Rimonne Baltic OÜ subject to the notification:

   

% of shares and voting rights 		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments  

Total of both in % 		Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached  

 

5.01% 		     

 

37,388,225

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of
shares
Number of shares and voting rights
% of shares and voting rights
  Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)
FI0009007637   1,872,000   5.01%
SUBTOTAL A 1,872,000 5.01%

Espoo October 15, 2020

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

Additional information:
Sami Ensio, CEO
Innofactor Plc
Tel: +358 50 584 2029
sami.ensio@innofactor.com

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Main media
www.innofactor.com

Innofactor
Innofactor is the leading provider of modern digital organization for companies, public administration and third sector for its over 1,500 customers in the Nordic countries. Innofactor has the widest solution offering and leading know-how in the Microsoft ecosystem in the Nordic countries. Innofactor has over 500 enthusiastic and motivated top specialists in Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway. In 2015–2019, the annual growth of Innofactor’s net sales has been approximately 10%. The Innofactor Plc share is listed in the technology section of the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Oy. www.innofactor.com #ModernDigitalOrganization #PeopleFirst #CreatingSmiles

 


