Reference is made to the stock exchange release made on 8 October 2020 by Hexagon Composites ASA (“Hexagon” or the “Company”) regarding a notice of written resolution in respect of its senior unsecured bond issue, HEX03 - ISIN NO NO0010846280. Hexagon has been notified by Nordic Trustee AS as Bond Trustee that the proposal has received a sufficient number of negative votes for the proposal to be rejected prior to the expiry of the voting period. The proposed amendments to the terms of the bond are thus withdrawn.





