 

Two-Thirds of Workers Say Guaranteed Income Benefit in Retirement Plan a “Wow Factor” When Considering a Job Offer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 16:30  |  30   |   |   

If employers want to “wow” current and prospective employees, they should offer a guaranteed income option within their retirement plan, according to new research from Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE: LNC). Findings from a new consumer survey reveal that workers indicate a strong preference for employers that offer a guaranteed income option in their retirement plan, with nearly two in three saying they would see it as a “wow factor” when considering a job offer. And in their ideal world, 71% say all employers would offer an in-plan guaranteed income investment option.

From 2016-2019, the number of plans offering in-plan guaranteed income investment options declined1, despite many recordkeepers offering these solutions. Following the passage of the SECURE Act nearly 10 months ago, however, it is now easier for plan sponsors to offer a plan design that includes the option for participants to generate guaranteed retirement income.

Workers surveyed see great value in products that provide guaranteed income in retirement, with more than seven in 10 saying they would use it if offered, and the same number said these solutions would make it easier to budget their money in retirement and they would feel more confident in preparing for retirement. And as auto-enrollment has helped many Americans start on the path to saving for retirement, more than half of workers say they would prefer to be automatically enrolled in an in-plan guaranteed investment option.

“As an industry, we have an opportunity to meet the needs of today’s savers by working with plan sponsors and financial professionals to offer investment options for guaranteed lifetime income within retirement plans,” said Jamie Ohl, Executive Vice President, President, Retirement Plan Services, Head of Life & Annuity Operations, Lincoln Financial Group. “Consumers are clearly ready to transform their retirement plans to more than just accumulation vehicles, so we must focus on helping them translate their savings into a monthly check that will last through retirement — because in planning for retirement, the ultimate outcome is income.”

The importance of guaranteed income increases with each generation, as the availability of traditional pensions and reliance on Social Security continues to decrease. While 87% of Baby Boomers are looking to Social Security for retirement income and 41% of them expect pension plans to provide income as well, just 21% of Millennials, the largest generation in the workforce, believe they’ll be able to rely on a pension and only half think Social Security will be a source of income in retirement2.

Seite 1 von 2
Lincoln National Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Kandi America Announces Plans For Nationwide Distribution, Actively Pursues Market-Exclusive Dealer ...
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Veolia Successfully Returns to the Hybrid Bond Market
CuriosityStream, the First Streaming Media Company Devoted to Factual Entertainment, Lists on the ...
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
FDA Authorizes Phase 1 Trial of ImmunityBio’s Novel COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate hAd5; Dual ...
Pinterest to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
24.09.20
Lincoln Financial Group to Report Third Quarter Earnings
21.09.20
Families Are Talking More Frequently During the Pandemic, but Not so Much About Finances
21.09.20
Lincoln Financial Strengthens Commitment to Advance Racial Equity