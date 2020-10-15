 

Ten Fintech Startups Showcase Innovations at 2020 FIS Accelerator Demo Day

Ten startup companies showcased their technology innovations to a virtual room of potential investors as well as business and community leaders yesterday at FIS Demo Day, concluding the fifth year of the FIS (NYSE: FIS) Fintech Accelerator program.

Hundreds of banks and financial institutions from around the world participated in the Demo Day program, which was conducted for the first time online due to the pandemic. The FIS Fintech Accelerator program is a collaboration between FIS, the Little Rock-based Venture Center, and the State of Arkansas to nurture fintech startups and their innovative solutions. The traditional 12-week program was extended by six weeks this year to provide additional opportunities for in-depth mentoring and training.

TrustStamp was named “Audience Choice” for its innovative tokenization technology that can verify a consumer’s identity while minimizing the risk of exposing personally identifiable information (PII). Other solution areas showcased at Demo Day included lending automation, accounts receivables and collections, location intelligence, cyber security, small business services, risk-based decision-making, co-browsing and video chat technology and expense management automation.

At the event, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and FIS Chairman, President and CEO Gary Norcross announced the extension of the program for 2021.

“Congratulations to the participants and the Venture Center for a successful program during a highly unusual year,” Norcross said. “New innovation is key to disrupting the status quo and advancing the way the world pays, banks, and invests. We’re proud to mentor inventive thinkers and help them evolve new technologies they can bring to the market.”

“Little Rock is the birthplace of financial technology, and it’s fitting that fintech helps birth so many cutting-edge companies and projects right here in Central Arkansas,” said Governor Hutchinson. As we celebrate the close of the fifth FIS Fintech Accelerator program at The Venture Center, I am happy to assure you that fintech and entrepreneurs from all over the world will always have a home in Arkansas.”

"As we conclude our fifth FIS Fintech Accelerator, we remain grateful to play an important role in driving global innovation with our partners at FIS, the State of Arkansas and this year's cohort," said Wayne Miller, Executive Director, The Venture Center. "These courageous entrepreneurs successfully completed the first all-virtual program with immense grit and tenacity. We look forward to continuing this work for years to come."

For more information on the 10 startup companies in the 2020 program, read our previous announcement or see www.venturecenter.co.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our more than 55,000 people are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

About The Venture Center

The Venture Center’s immersive accelerator programs are designed to accelerate the growth of early-stage companies and help them validate their solutions for real-world problems. Our methodology provides a unique opportunity to connect with C-level suite global executives, receive seed investment and learn from a comprehensive curriculum that will aid in strategically addressing go-to-market, business, and finance challenges.

To learn more about the program, visit www.venturecenter.co/fis-accelerator.

