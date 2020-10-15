Mindtree reports second quarter FY21 results
Bangalore, India and Warren, N.j. (ots/PRNewswire) - - Broad-based revenue
growth of 3.1% q-o-q, in USD terms
- EBITDA margin at 19.6% and PAT margin at 13.2%
Mindtree (http://www.mindtree.com/) , a global technology services and Digital
transformation company, guiding its clients to achieve faster business outcomes,
announced its consolidated results today for the second quarter ended September
30, 2020 as approved by its board of directors.
"I am pleased and encouraged with our performance in delivering a broad-based
growth with revenue of $261M and EBITDA of 19.6% for the quarter. We appreciate
the trust from our clients and thank our employees for their unrelenting
dedication and collaborative spirit during these unprecedented times. Our
approach of Redefining Possibilities in the new normal for businesses enabled us
to deliver a balanced H1 performance. This has helped to reinforce confidence on
our strategy to build on existing strengths and drive profitable growth by being
the business transformation partner for our clients, developing future ready
talent and delivering value to all our stakeholders," said Debashis Chatterjee,
Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree.
Key financial highlights:
Quarter ended September 30, 2020
- In USD:
- Revenue at $261 million (growth of 3.1% q-o-q / decline of 3.7%
y-o-y) Net profit at $34.3 million (growth of 21.5% q-o-q / 79.2%
y-o-y)
- In INR:
- Revenue at INR19,260 million (growth of 0.9% q-o-q / 0.6% y-o-y)
Net profit at INR2,537 million (growth of 19.1% q-o-q / 87.9%
y-o-y)
Other highlights:
- Clients:
- 283 active clients as of September 30, 2020 8 new clients added
during the quarter $10 million clients grew by 1, total 24
- People:
- 21,827 Mindtree Minds as of September 30, 2020 Trailing 12 months
attrition is 13.8%
- Q2 deal wins with leading global clients:
- For a global CPG client, Mindtree has been chosen as a strategic
partner for digital transformation. Mindtree will provide managed
services to maintain digital platforms, create digital assets, and
provide insights for real-time analytics for timely
decision-making process Mindtree expanded its engagement with a
leading national bank in the U.S. to be its strategic application
managed services partner to streamline its processes, manage and
optimize technology applications, and accelerate its business
transformation journey Mindtree won a multi-year contract with a
Swedish medical solutions company to provide SAP application
