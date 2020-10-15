Mindtree reports second quarter FY21 results

Bangalore, India and Warren, N.j. (ots/PRNewswire) - - Broad-based revenue

growth of 3.1% q-o-q, in USD terms



- EBITDA margin at 19.6% and PAT margin at 13.2%



Mindtree (http://www.mindtree.com/) , a global technology services and Digital

transformation company, guiding its clients to achieve faster business outcomes,

announced its consolidated results today for the second quarter ended September

30, 2020 as approved by its board of directors.







growth with revenue of $261M and EBITDA of 19.6% for the quarter. We appreciate

the trust from our clients and thank our employees for their unrelenting

dedication and collaborative spirit during these unprecedented times. Our

approach of Redefining Possibilities in the new normal for businesses enabled us

to deliver a balanced H1 performance. This has helped to reinforce confidence on

our strategy to build on existing strengths and drive profitable growth by being

the business transformation partner for our clients, developing future ready

talent and delivering value to all our stakeholders," said Debashis Chatterjee,

Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree.



Key financial highlights:



Quarter ended September 30, 2020



- In USD:





- Revenue at $261 million (growth of 3.1% q-o-q / decline of 3.7%

y-o-y) Net profit at $34.3 million (growth of 21.5% q-o-q / 79.2%

y-o-y)

- In INR:





- Revenue at INR19,260 million (growth of 0.9% q-o-q / 0.6% y-o-y)

Net profit at INR2,537 million (growth of 19.1% q-o-q / 87.9%

y-o-y)



Other highlights:



- Clients:





- 283 active clients as of September 30, 2020 8 new clients added

during the quarter $10 million clients grew by 1, total 24

- People:





- 21,827 Mindtree Minds as of September 30, 2020 Trailing 12 months

attrition is 13.8%

- Q2 deal wins with leading global clients:





- For a global CPG client, Mindtree has been chosen as a strategic

partner for digital transformation. Mindtree will provide managed

services to maintain digital platforms, create digital assets, and

provide insights for real-time analytics for timely

decision-making process Mindtree expanded its engagement with a

leading national bank in the U.S. to be its strategic application

managed services partner to streamline its processes, manage and

optimize technology applications, and accelerate its business

transformation journey Mindtree won a multi-year contract with a

Swedish medical solutions company to provide Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2



"I am pleased and encouraged with our performance in delivering a broad-basedgrowth with revenue of $261M and EBITDA of 19.6% for the quarter. We appreciatethe trust from our clients and thank our employees for their unrelentingdedication and collaborative spirit during these unprecedented times. Ourapproach of Redefining Possibilities in the new normal for businesses enabled usto deliver a balanced H1 performance. This has helped to reinforce confidence onour strategy to build on existing strengths and drive profitable growth by beingthe business transformation partner for our clients, developing future readytalent and delivering value to all our stakeholders," said Debashis Chatterjee,Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mindtree.Key financial highlights:Quarter ended September 30, 2020- In USD:- Revenue at $261 million (growth of 3.1% q-o-q / decline of 3.7%y-o-y) Net profit at $34.3 million (growth of 21.5% q-o-q / 79.2%y-o-y)- In INR:- Revenue at INR19,260 million (growth of 0.9% q-o-q / 0.6% y-o-y)Net profit at INR2,537 million (growth of 19.1% q-o-q / 87.9%y-o-y)Other highlights:- Clients:- 283 active clients as of September 30, 2020 8 new clients addedduring the quarter $10 million clients grew by 1, total 24- People:- 21,827 Mindtree Minds as of September 30, 2020 Trailing 12 monthsattrition is 13.8%- Q2 deal wins with leading global clients:- For a global CPG client, Mindtree has been chosen as a strategicpartner for digital transformation. Mindtree will provide managedservices to maintain digital platforms, create digital assets, andprovide insights for real-time analytics for timelydecision-making process Mindtree expanded its engagement with aleading national bank in the U.S. to be its strategic applicationmanaged services partner to streamline its processes, manage andoptimize technology applications, and accelerate its businesstransformation journey Mindtree won a multi-year contract with aSwedish medical solutions company to provide SAP application