 

Agendia to Participate in Stifel 2020 Virtual Healthcare Conference

IRVINE, California, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Agendia, Inc., a world leader in precision oncology for breast cancer, today announced its participation in the 2020 Stifel Virtual Healthcare Conference, which takes place November 16-18, 2020. Agendia Chief Executive Mark Straley will present on Monday, November 16 at 10:00 am ET, and will be accompanied by Agendia Chief Financial Officer Brian Dow for one-on-one Investor meetings throughout the day.

A link to the live audio webcast of Mr. Straley's presentation will be available by visiting the News & Updates section of Agendia's website at https://agendia.com/news/. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the live presentation broadcast.

About Agendia

Agendia is a precision oncology company headquartered in Irvine, California, committed to bringing early stage breast cancer patients and their physicians the information they need to make the most effective treatment decisions. The company currently offers two commercially-available genomic profiling tests, supported by clinical and real world evidence. MammaPrint, the 70-gene breast cancer recurrence assay, and BluePrint, the 80-gene molecular subtyping assay, provide a comprehensive genomic profile and the data physicians need to make more informed decisions in the pre- and post-operative treatment settings. By developing evidence-based novel genomic tests and conducting groundbreaking research while building an arsenal of data that will help treat cancer, Agendia aims to improve patient outcomes and support the evolving clinical needs of breast cancer patients and their physicians every step of the way, from initial diagnosis to cancer-free.

