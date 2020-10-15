 

DGAP-Adhoc zooplus AG: Management Board again updates sales and earnings guidance for the 2020 financial year

DGAP-Ad-hoc: zooplus AG / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast
zooplus AG: Management Board again updates sales and earnings guidance for the 2020 financial year

zooplus AG: Management Board again updates sales and earnings guidance for the 2020 financial year

Munich, October 15, 2020 - The Management Board of zooplus AG (WKN 511170, ISIN DE0005111702, ticker symbol ZO1), has today decided to update its guidance for the 2020 financial year communicated on July 14, 2020, based on the preliminary figures for the completed third quarter of 2020 and the updated expectations for the final quarter of the 2020 financial year.

zooplus AG now expects sales in the 2020 financial year between EUR 1.770 bn and EUR 1.810 bn (previous guidance: around EUR 1.765 bn; FY 2019: EUR 1.524 bn), which is equivalent to year-on-year sales growth of 16% - 19% (FY 2019: 14%). At the same time, the Management Board is currently anticipating operating profitability, measured by earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), in the range of EUR 50 m - EUR 65 m for financial year 2020 (previous guidance: at least EUR 40 m; FY 2019: EUR 12 m).

Sales performance benefited from the strong activity of existing customers and a particularly high-quality group of new customers, while earnings progressed based on the positive margin development and high operating efficiency.

Based on preliminary figures, the Group generated sales in the first nine months of financial year 2020 of around EUR 1.3 bn (9M 2019: EUR 1.1 bn), corresponding to EBITDA in the range of EUR 40 m - EUR 50 m (9M 2019: EUR 6.7 m).

The prerequisite for achieving the newly revised guidance is that the further impact of the corona pandemic on both the overall economic situation and the situation of the Group does not deviate significantly from the extent known at this time.

zooplus AG will publish the results for the third quarter and first nine months for financial year 2020 on November 17, 2020 and make them available to download from its website at https://investors.zooplus.com.

