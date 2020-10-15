 

Monaco Chooses IN Groupe to Deploy its Digital Identity Scheme and Trust Services

As the cornerstone of its digital ecosystem and the Extended Monaco program, Monaco's digital identity scheme is sure to enjoy optimum security levels thanks to IN Groupe technologies.

MONACO, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Principality of Monaco announced that it has selected IN GROUPE as the technological partner for the design and security of its digital identity.

Confident in the French Group's ability to combine high technological expertise and bespoke support, the Principality of Monaco has chosen IN Groupe to define and deploy a global and integrated identity system.

By creating Monaco's new identity documents (electronic ID cards, residence permits, biometric passports), IN Groupe provides a high-performance and personalised solution in line with government's expectations.

An ambitious program focused on the security of the population's data and digital habits

Each Monaco native and resident will be able to have a digital identity associated with their new identity document according to a provisional deployment schedule starting in the first half of 2021. It will offer highly secure yet simple authentication without the need for additional supporting documents, giving fluid access to the State's services.

In accordance with general security standards of the Principality of Monaco and with European regulations (eIDAS - electronic identification and trust service), Monaco's digital identity scheme anticipates digital interoperability with the various European electronic identification services. A person's sovereign identity can only incorporate their digital identity with the explicit consent of the person concerned.

By using standard protocols (OSIA and OIDC - open ID connect), the government intends to simplify the deployment and use of digital identity within its e-services.

Stronger relationship between the Government and citizens

  • A qualified signature
  • Available on mobile devices
  • E-services integrating the use of the digital identity:
    - Producing online sworn statements
    - Paperless signing of contracts
    - Obtaining birth certificates, etc., from the City Hall online
    - Access to e-services with a single sign-on one-stop-shop

Extended Monaco's mission is to make digital technology the basis of all public policies to permeate long-term all aspects of society, whether for health, education, or the public services.

IN Groupe offers identity solutions and secure digital services, integrating electronics and biometrics, from components to services. IN Groupe operates three affiliated brands: SPS for electronic components, Surys for optical and holographic security, and Nexus for corporate digital identity solutions and IOT.

