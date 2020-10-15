 

A New Era for iPhone with 5G, Rogers to Offer iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12, with Orders Starting Tomorrow

15.10.2020   

Ready to support the new iPhone 12 models, Rogers 5G now offers more than 10x the coverage than any other carrier in Canada1

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers will offer the new iPhone 12 lineup, including iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini, introducing a powerful 5G experience. With a beautiful all-new design, iPhone 12 models feature an unparalleled new camera systems, edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays for a more immersive viewing experience, the biggest jump in durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover, and Apple-designed A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip in a smartphone. Customers will be able to order iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 beginning on October 16, with availability on October 23. Customers will be able to order iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini beginning on November 6, with availability on November 13. iPhone 12 models will also be available on Fido. For more details visit Rogers.com/iPhone and Fido.ca/iPhone.

“As the first carrier to bring iPhone to Canada over ten years ago, we’re excited to roll out 5G to more communities large and small so that Canadians can use their new iPhone 12 models on the network they deserve,” said Brent Johnston, President, Wireless, Rogers Communications. “With access to Canada’s largest 5G network, $0 down device and accessory financing, unlimited data, an exclusive Apple Music offer, and our Pro-On-the-Go service, there’s no question that Rogers is the place to get iPhone 12.”
 
Featuring the most 5G bands on any smartphone, iPhone 12 models offer the broadest 5G coverage worldwide.2 The redesigned 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro pushes the boundaries of innovation for users who want the most out of iPhone. Available in four stunning stainless steel finishes — graphite, silver, gold and pacific blue — and sporting an immersive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR display, industry-leading IP68 water resistance,3 and the new Ceramic Shield front cover, iPhone 12 Pro provides the biggest jump in durability ever on iPhone. A14 Bionic powers every experience on iPhone 12 Pro, and coupled with advanced camera systems, introduces meaningful new computational photography features like improved Night mode, Deep Fusion, Smart HDR 3, HDR video recording in Dolby Vision4, and more. A reimagined pro camera system features an expansive Ultra Wide camera, Telephoto camera for 2x optical zoom, and a new Wide camera to capture professional-quality images and video in bright and low-light environments. With the all-new Apple ProRAW5, photographers gain more creative control in photos and the new LiDAR Scanner brings more realistic AR experiences to iPhone 12 Pro, and delivers improved autofocus in low light and Night mode portraits. iPhone 12 Pro, along with all iPhone 12 models, introduce MagSafe, offering high-powered wireless charging and an all-new ecosystem of accessories that easily attach to iPhone.6

