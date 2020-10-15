A New Era for iPhone with 5G, Rogers to Offer iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12, with Orders Starting Tomorrow

Ready to support the new iPhone 12 models, Rogers 5G now offers more than 10x the coverage than any other carrier in Canada1

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers will offer the new iPhone 12 lineup, including iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini, introducing a powerful 5G experience. With a beautiful all-new design, iPhone 12 models feature an unparalleled new camera systems, edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays for a more immersive viewing experience, the biggest jump in durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover, and Apple-designed A14 Bionic chip, the fastest chip in a smartphone. Customers will be able to order iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 beginning on October 16, with availability on October 23. Customers will be able to order iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini beginning on November 6, with availability on November 13. iPhone 12 models will also be available on Fido. For more details visit Rogers.com/iPhone and Fido.ca/iPhone.

