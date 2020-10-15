STMicroelectronics Acquires Power Amplifier and RF Front-End-Module Specialist SOMOS Semiconductor

Geneva, October 15, 2020 – STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) , a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, today announced the acquisition and integration of the assets of SOMOS Semiconductor (“SOMOS”). SOMOS, based in Marly-le-Roy (France), is a fabless semiconductor company founded in 2018, and specialized in silicon-based power amplifiers and in RF Front-End Modules (FEM) products.

With this acquisition, ST reinforces its specialist staff, IP and roadmaps of Front-End Modules for the IoT and 5G markets. A first product – an NB-IoT / CAT-M1 module – is already undergoing qualification and will be the inception of a new roadmap of connectivity RF FEM products. SOMOS technology and assets will also support the development of ST’s existing roadmap of RF Front-End Modules for the 5G infrastructure market.

“Consumers and Industry expect more and better connectivity solutions. At ST we are committed to offering and enabling solutions to address these needs and challenges. Cellular IoT and 5G infrastructure technologies are key in that perspective. With this acquisition, we reinforce our ambition to play a major role in RF FEM for a buoyant connectivity IoT market and we strengthen our roadmap of RF Front-End for the 5G markets,” said Claude Dardanne, President, Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group, at STMicroelectronics. “With the recent acquisition of BeSpoon for UWB technology and Riot Micro for NB-IoT modems, ST now offers its customers complete connectivity solutions leveraging the market-leading STM32 solutions and ecosystem.”

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with our 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com .

